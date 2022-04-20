Top 5 limited-edition gloo wall designs released in Free Fire so far

Gloo Walls have become a vital element of the overall gameplay in Free Fire. They are an essential utility item as they give players quick shelter, helping them in the process of surviving enemy fire.

Like most other in-game items, the Gloo Walls also feature special and unique skins that the developers add on a pretty frequent basis. However, they aren't readily available in the store and are added to particularly limited-time events only.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country must not play the game on their devices. Additionally, the following list represents the writer's opinion.

Five most beneficial gloo wall designs in Free Fire

5) Gloo Wall – Deceptive Fearless

Even though Gloo Wall – Deceptive Fearless isn't the most aesthetically pleasing, it is one of the best the developers have released as part of a collaboration. Users were able to obtain the same earlier this month through the 'BTS Top Up II' event, for which they only needed to purchase 300 diamonds.

Along with that, individuals could also acquire a legendary loot box named 'True Charm.'

4) Gloo Wall – Plan Bermuda

Gloo Wall – Plan Bermuda is yet another limited-edition item that has become increasingly difficult to come by. It was added during the first Money Heist partnership, and it features characters that wear Dali masks and red outfits.

Back then, gamers had to open the 'Plan Bermuda Gloo Wall Box,' which gamers could purchase straight from the in-game store for 25 diamonds. However, they were not guaranteed to obtain the skin and only had a slight chance of doing so.

3) Gloo Wall – FFWC

Gloo Wall – FFWC was released by Garena as part of the FFWC (Free Fire World Cup) tournament. It is among the rarest and oldest ones present in Free Fire, and it has the logo of the event imprinted.

This particular skin is different from the regular ones available within the game as it is smaller in size, which is another reason behind its high demand amongst the community.

2) Gloo Wall – Victory Charge

Generally, items that Free Fire adds based on collaborations become rare as these do not easily make a reappearance within the game. This particular skin, i.e., Gloo Wall – Victory Charge, was incorporated into the battle royale title after the association with McLaren, which took place in 2021.

It has a beautiful design, and the developers offered it via a top-up event, meaning that gamers had to buy a given number of diamonds in the game to receive the skin.

1) Gloo Wall – Gold Vault

Gold Vault stands at the top of this list and is probably the best skin to be added to Garena's flagship title. During the second run of collaboration with La Casa De Papel, developers made the skin available as part of the Reload Target Down event.

When it was available, players were guaranteed to receive all the available rewards for 691 diamonds. Besides the gloo wall, individuals could also attain a permanent pet, gun skin, and more.

