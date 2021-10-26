Top 5 mistakes Free Fire players make during intense gunfights

Gunfights in Free Fire can get intense. With bullets flying about and abilities being used, players need to keep their head on their shoulders and make tactial decisions to come out on top of things.

However, this is not the case in most gunfights as players usually shoot aimlessly in hope of hitting their opponents. Mistakes like these cause players to lose the fight and affect their K/D ratio in a negative manner.

5 mistakes newer players should avoid during fierce gunfights in Free Fire

5) Using the wrong weapon during the gunfight

One of the major mistakes that Free Fire players make during an intense gunfight is using the wrong weapon. Depending on the distance at which the exchange of bullets is taking place, having the right weapon is vital to winning the engagement.

For example, while a SMG will be able to do damage at mid range, players using an AR are more likely to land deadly headshots. Suffice to say, picking the right weapon for the gunfight is very important.

4) Lacking coordination when playing as a squad

When playing as a squad in Free Fire, coordination during a gunfight is key. Players need to know their role and how best to utilize their character's skill in combat. In most cases, the entire team rushes in using brute force and ends up getting eliminated as a result.

3) Shooting from unfavourable angles

Much like how players need to gain favorable angles while sniping at long distances, the same is a major requirement during an intense gunfight. Having the right angles to shoot from will make a huge difference in combat as players will be able to land accurate shots easily.

2) Not getting into a good defensive position

Players need to understand that fighting in open ground is not a favorable tactical decision. At the start of the gunfight, natural hard cover should be found or gloo walls should be placed to gain proper cover from incoming fire.

This is vital to the success of the gunfight as players will get a chance to heal themselves and make tactical decisions about what to do next.

1) Not using tactical items

During intense gunfights in Free Fire, using tactical items is a must. Simply relying on gunplay and abilities is not enough. Players should utilize throwables such as grenades and utility items such as smoke and gloo walls to gain the upper hand in combat.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish