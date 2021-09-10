Top 5 mistakes made by Free Fire players in solo vs squad situations

Solo vs squad matches in Free Fire are some of the toughest games that players can partake in. Every engagement is a test of skills, and one wrong move will lead to a quick elimination.

Winning these types of matches is a prestigious achievement within the Free Fire community, and only a handful of players have mastered it.

Although securing victories largely depends on skill and knowledge, there are common mistakes that players should try to avoid as well.

Top 5 mistakes that Free Fire players make in solo vs squad fights

5) Trying to get kills during the early game

One of the biggest mistakes that players make while taking on a squad as a solo player in Free Fire is that they try to get kills just after landing. While getting early-game kills is possible, it may hinder the late game.

Players who go on a killing spree early in the game tend to lose out on good loot, as opponents get the first pick. Besides, when the situation becomes four versus one, engaging in combat without proper gear can lead to quick elimination.

4) Rushing into combat

While rushing during a solo or squad match is a very normal thing to do, it may not end well in a solo vs squad situation. Rushing into a full squad will have dire consequences at any point during the game.

Players should try to avoid rushing and should opt for long-range combat to weaken the team. When the squad has been reduced by half, players can run in to finish the job.

3) Not picking a suitable Free Fire character

Players tend to pick characters that have a supporting role or excel during squad fights. However, in a solo vs squad situation, these characters may not perform as well as expected.

Knowing which character to pick will play a vital role in securing a Booyah. Furthermore, players need to keep in mind that their choice of character should be based on their playstyle and approach during fights.

2) Landing in hotdrop locations

During normal matches, hotdrop locations witness some of the fiercest combat early in the game. This only intensifies during solo vs squad matches, as one player has to contend with multiple squads.

Given the number of opponents the player will have to go up against, landing in hotdrop zones is a terrible idea. Unless players are absolutely sure of being able to survive a hotdrop, they should avoid these areas.

1) Not knowing when to fall back

Many players do not know when to quit during a solo vs squad match in Free Fire. They will often stand their ground and eventually run out of ammunition, medkits, and hope.

Free Fire is all about survival. The goal of the match is to secure a Booyah and not die mid-game. If players feel that their opponents are too powerful, they should fall back or rotate to safety.

