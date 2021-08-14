Top 5 mistakes players make while pushing rank in Free Fire

When it comes to pushing rank in Free Fire, players tend to make some basic mistakes that not only cost them the game but also slow down the process of ranking up.

While most players figure out a way to bypass these mistakes or fix them, others are unaware that they made a mistake in the first place. With that being said, here are a few mistakes that players should avoid while pushing rank in Free Fire.

Top 5 mistakes players should avoid making while pushing rank in Free Fire

5) Not using gloo walls

Not using gloo walls in Free Fire is a terrible mistake to make. Players who avoid using gloo walls for cover, rush, or end-zone advantage often lose the game. Mastering the gloo wall takes some time, as placement issues occur. However, once perfected, it is a very versatile tool.

In addition to being used defensively, gloo walls can also be used offensively. Skilled players can use them to either trap enemies within houses or push them outside the safe zone. Mastering these techniques will take some time, but are well worth it in the end.

4) Playing too aggressively

More often than not, players land on the battleground and immediately start shooting and looking for kills. While playing aggressively does have its perks, it's not a successful tactic to employ every time.

At times, players will need to play passively or defensively in order to survive, make it to the end zone and earn more points to rank up easily. Remember, not every fight needs to be fought.

3) Not playing solo

Players should avoid playing with squads if they want to rank up fast in Free Fire. While squads are a fun way to play the game, they can get chaotic and messy. Furthermore, playing with a random squad in ranks is the fastest way to get killed in-game.

Playing solo is the best way to learn the game and understand what tactics work and which playstyle is the best. Once players have mastered being a lone wolf, they can join other lone wolves and play as a functioning squad in Free Fire.

2) Landing in bad locations

One of the major reasons behind the failure to perform well in rank push is the player's decision to land in an unfavorable location in-game. Players often land in hot-drop zones or at the edges of the map, both of which are bad.

Rather than doing this, players should land in places on the map that see less traffic, but hold decent loot. Additionally, players should also avoid landing at the edge of the map as they may get caught outside the safe zone.

1) Not using silencers

Muzzles are great, but silencers are better. Sadly, most players avoid using them in-game as they seek maximum damage from their weapons. Having said that, while using muzzles is a viable option, silencers are better when it comes to overall use.

They are great to use while sniping as they prevent players from being shown on the minimap. Players who shoot from a closer distance will also have a chance of not being revealed to the enemy.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gaming Tamizhan: Who has better Free Fire stats in August 2021?

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh