Top 5 reasons why Free Fire players fail to maintain high K/D ratio during rank push

Trying to maintain a high K/D ratio during a rank push in Free Fire is one of the hardest things a player can do. Opponents are much more skilled, points are at stake, and winning is all that matters.

Nonetheless, despite these hurdles, players can indeed maintain a good K/D ratio while pushing rank. Although it may get harder as players climb the tiers, by avoiding a few mistakes the task can be made easier.

Avoid these to maintain a high K/D ratio during rank push in Free Fire

5) Playing with random teams

One of the most important things to remember when pushing rank or even if simply trying to maintain a high K/D ratio, is to never play with random. Most matches don't end well due to various reasons.

Unlike playing with a proper team in Free Fire, random teams have no coordination, and most of the time players will end up facing multiple opponents alone, or will get abandoned during a firefight.

4) Choosing the wrong pet and character

In order to maximize the K/D ratio during a rank push in Free Fire, players need to ensure that the character they are using is up to the task. Using a wrong character for the job may yield unfavorable tasks.

In addition to the character, players who have pets should use them to maximize their in-game advantage. Using the right character and pet combination can be highly beneficial to players.

3) Not knowing how to rotate and gain zone advantage

Rotating in Free Fire is a vital skill that players need to master. Rotating correctly will enable them to gain high ground, natural cover, and loot all at once. While this may seem impossible to learn at first, with practice it will become easier.

In addition to the above mentioned benefits, players who can master rotation will be able to gain zone advantage. This is highly beneficial, as being able to lock down a small portion or area within the safe zone will ensure that players can defend the area well.

2) Unable to use tactical items proficiently

One of the highlights of Free Fire are its tactical items such as gloo walls and smoke grenades. While many players avoid using either and solely depend on gunplay, in ranked matches they are essential to survival.

Knowing how to master gloo walls will not only help players maintain a high K/D ratio, but even allow them to secure a Booyah more easily. Given the fact that the item can be used both offensively and defensively, mastering it is important.

1) Playing too aggressively

One of the major drawbacks for a lot of players in Free Fire is their aggressive playstyle. Most do not have a plan of attack, and merely charge into a fight solely depending on their character's ability.

While this method may work in normal matches, when trying to maintain a high K/D ratio during rank push, players need to evolve their playstyle. While an aggressive approach is still sustainable, players will need to use strategy as well to get the upper hand.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen