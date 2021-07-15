Top 5 teams to watch in Free Fire Pro League Summer 2021 Grand Finals 

Free Fire Pro League 2021 summer is nearing its end, with finals scheduled to take place on July 18th. The top 12 teams in the country will be competing for the title, along with 35 lakhs INR in prize money. Before the finals, let's take a look at the top contenders for the title.

Top five teams to watch out for in Free Fire Pro League 2021 Finals:-

5. TSM-FTX:-

By acquiring Sixth Sense last month, international organization TSM entered the Indian free fire scene. Before that Sixth Sense were crowned the Free Fire Tri-Series 2021 champions. The team also performed well in the group stages of FFPL 2021, finishing third. It will be interesting to see how the roster performs in the grand finals given that they also have a 10 point advantage.

4. Total Gaming Esports:-

Total Gaming Esports, owned by India's largest gaming YouTuber, Total Gaming, is one of the most loved Free Fire teams in the country. The team won Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall. While they had an excellent start to the year by winning the Free Fire Titan Invitational Clash Squad, things went haywire after that. In spite of this, one can never count them out because they have such a great deal of international exposure.

3. Galaxy Racer Esports:-

Galaxy Racer put up a disappointing performance in the FFPL 2021 group stages. However, one can't write them off because of a few bad days. The team, led by Vasiyo, won the first major 2021 tournament, the Free Fire India Championship spring, and can bounce back at any time in the finals.

2. Team Elite:-

The most consistent team of 2021 has been Team Elite. They had four podium finishes in the first half of 2021.

Although they are yet to win a major title, this could soon be subject to change. The team won the group stages by more than 100 points and have a 14-point advantage going into the finals. All eyes will be on star player Pahadi and how he fares in a high-pressure situation.

1. 4 Unknown:-

A team that has risen in the ranks in the last ten months is 4-Unknown. While they started 2021 on a high note by winning the Titan Invitational, they were disqualified from the FFIC 2021.

However, by winning the Qualcomm Free Fire Open, the team proved their mettle once again. They also secured first-place in the FFCO Mumbai. The team secured second place in the FFPL 2021 Group stages with the help of 5 Booyah's and will have a 12 point advantage going into the finals.

