Top 5 things to prioritize in end zones in Garena Free Fire MAX

While it can be pretty easy for players to survive through the initial stages of a Free Fire MAX match, it is at the very end that they run into obstacles. This is where the final test of endurance will be dished out.

However, reaching the end zones is no easy task, and once within them, survival is hard-fought. Nevertheless, there are ways to improve the odds by prioritizing a few things during gameplay.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned.

Survive in Free Fire MAX's end zones by implementing these tips during gameplay

5) Camping and using proper covers

Camping inside or behind good cover is a key aspect to winning an end zone fight. Rather than engaging in direct combat, players can be sneaky and take pot-shots at opponents.

If no natural cover or camping spots are found, one can be created by using a few gloo walls. When angled correctly, they can be used to good effect and provide users with excellent protection.

4) Using utility tools

Utility tools like gloo walls and grenades can help players out immensely in offensive and defensive situations during end zone battles. Gloo walls can be used to create covers, reach vantage points, and even block opponents in combat.

Grenades can be used to disrupt the enemy's formation and even pin them down in place. Aside from normal frag grenades, players can even use flashbangs to disorient foes and decoy grenades to draw attention elsewhere.

3) Maintaining full HP

End zone fights are high-octane and non-stop. For players to avoid death while fighting, they should try and maintain a full HP bar. This can be achieved using medkits, inhalers, pet skills, and abilities.

To further increase the odds of survival, players can even look for mushrooms. When consumed, they replenish EP points. These points provide a secondary layer of HP to users. When damage is taken, EP points convert themselves to HP.

2) Being aware of enemy location and movement

Locational awareness of enemies is key in Free Fire MAX's end zones. Knowing where the enemy is located will allow players to avoid them or alternatively ambush them. Either way, there are benefits to be had.

Aside from knowing their location, being able to track their movement is useful as well. Players can use this information to scout ahead and set up a killzone in the enemy's path. With a few well-placed shots, scoring eliminations will be easy.

1) Securing sufficient loot

Not having a sufficient amount of loot can land players in big trouble during end zone fights. At all times, players should have the backing of good loot containing utility items, medical equipment, and enough ammo to last the duration of the match.

To achieve this, players must loot right from the start of the game. This will be a major deciding factor when it comes to survivability. Hence, players should also use their supplies sparingly throughout the match. This will help them conserve their supplies and lessen the amount of time spent looting.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

