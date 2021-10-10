Top 5 tips for choosing the best pets for different playstyles in Free Fire

Choosing a pet in Free Fire is an essential aspect of the game. If used correctly, they can turn the tide of the battle. Much like characters, they too feature special abilities.

Knowing how to leverage them during a match is essential to securing a Booyah. While choosing a pet in-game can be tricky, players can follow a few tips to simplify the process and clear any confusion.

Five things to consider while choosing a pet in Free Fire

5) Based on gameplay strategy and plan for a match

Depending on the playstyle Free Fire players want to adopt during a match, a pet will be selected accordingly. While a generalized pet for all playstyles will work, specialized ones will make a difference.

Aggressive players should focus on pets that help them in combat and improve tactical capabilities, while passive players should select pets that aid in support or healing roles.

4) Depending on character selection

While playstyle plays a major role in choosing a pet in Free Fire, character selection itself will play an even more significant role. Players will have to decide if their pet should improve their combat abilities or provide support.

For instance, players who rely heavily on active skills can use Rockie, as his skill "Stay Chill" reduces cooldown for skills. However, players who rely more on passive skills can select a pet that suits their objective in-game.

3) Based on solo or squad gameplay

One of the most important decisions to make while choosing a pet in Free Fire is deciding whether or not the match will be played solo or in a team. Solo players can choose whichever pet they deem fit. However, while playing in a squad, things will be different.

During a squad match, players will have to discuss with teammates and choose pets that will directly or indirectly help the team. Choosing a pet that doesn't provide any substantial benefit will be a wrong tactical decision.

2) Depending on the player's role in the squad

Much like choosing a pet based on the squad's needs in Free Fire, players will have to select pets based on their role within the team. Players specializing in rushing will have to choose a different pet compared to players who play a support role.

For instance, players who rush in every game tend to receive more damage than those in supporting roles. For them, using a pet such as Detective Panda will be of great help, as its skill, "Panda's Blessings," allows players to recover HP with every kill.

1) Knowing how to utilize the ability to the max

Simply choosing a good pet that's at max level in Free Fire is not a good strategy. Choosing a pet is more complex than most players can imagine. Having to combine the perfect pet with the ideal character is no easy task.

Due to this complexity, many players tend to choose powerful pets but never utilize them in-game. The entire point of having a pet is to gain an in-game advantage over other players. However, by disregarding the pet's ability and not utilizing it, the entire point becomes moot.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

