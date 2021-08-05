Top 5 tips to increase K/D ratio in Free Fire after OB29 Update

Following the OB29 update in Free Fire, few weapons and characters have been tweaked, the game meta has shifted, however, increasing the K/D ratio in-game remains the same.

Players need to work smart rather than hard in order to increase their K/D ratio, and climb the ranks of the game. With that being said, here are some easy tips that players can follow to increase their K/D ratio after the Fire Fire OB29 update.

Survivors,



We cannot contain our excitement any longer! 🙌 Welcome Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike who will be joining us in the game as our next global celebrity characters! 🙌#FreeFire #FreeFireIndia #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah #OB29 pic.twitter.com/gQCon4snil — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) August 4, 2021

Top 5 tips players need to follow to increase their K/D ratio faster in Free Fire

5) Engage from a distance

The best way to improve K/D ratio in Free Fire is to learn how to use the sniper properly. Sniping will greatly help players by allowing them to gain takedowns from a safe distance.

In addition to snipers, players who can master the assault rifle and it's recoil, can easily engage players from a relatively safe distance as well. This will also allow players to thin out enemies before the end zone begins.

4) Use gloo walls

Gloo walls in Free Fire are a very versatile item. It can be used defensively or offensively in-game, and is a great utility item to carry in general. While most players use it to block enemies while shooting, those who can master its use can increase K/D ratio efficiently.

By knowing how to use this item, players can easily rush campers, block hardpoints, surround enemies, and even climb up to places that are hard to reach.

3) Rotate regularly

For aggressive and cautious players alike, rotating is a good way to indirectly improve the K/D ratio. Players looking for opponents to fight can rotate into more populated areas, while cautious players can rotate out of densely populated areas.

Knowing how and when to rotate can help players a lot and ensure that each match in Free Fire will end with a high K/D ratio, if not a Booyah.

2) Use the right character

Using the right character is also essential when it comes to having a good K/D ratio. Characters like Luqueta and Jota excel at keeping players alive due to their skills.

With the ability to heal with each take down, players can play aggressively and secure kills without the fear of dying too soon using these characters. However, it is advised that healing items be used as well.

1) Don't stay outside the safe zone

Staying outside the safe zone is a bad decision for players to make. Rather than trying to get kills, players will spend the entire match running towards the safe zone and will possibly get no time to loot or secure takedowns.

In addition to this, players can easily die if caught outside the zone in Free Fire. Players should land, secure loot, and immediately proceed to the safe zone, to be able to look for opponents to take down to improve their K/D ratio.

Also Read: How to get free Mr Shark backpack, Egg Grenade, and Lightning Strike surfboard in Free Fire OB29 update

Edited by Siddharth Satish