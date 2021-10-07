Top 5 tips to maintain high K/D ratio in Free Fire while pushing rank

Maintaining a high K/D ratio in Free Fire while pushing rank is not an easy task. Players go toe-to-toe with highly skilled opponents who have hours of practice in-game.

Although getting kills is comparatively easy, surviving long enough to secure a Booyah is the main goal. With a bit of luck and by following a few tips, players can make the task easier.

Top 5 tips that players should use in Free Fire to attain a higher K/D ratio

5) If playing in a squad, play with experienced players

While playing solo, players can decide how and when to play a match. However, while playing with a squad, teaming up with randoms will often end badly in most cases.

When pushing rank in Free Fire with a squad, players should always team up with experienced players who know how to coordinate well during a match. This will not only help players learn the game better, but ensure a higher chance of securing a Booyah.

4) Use an aggressive character with a support pet to maximize combat efficiency

Using an aggressive character is a must for players looking to earn points from elimination and dealing damage. While there are many to choose from, Chrono still stands apart from the rest.

Despite multiple nerfs, he is still one of the best characters for rank push in Free Fire. When combining his abilities with the right pet in-game, players can keep moving about the map in search of opponents to eliminate.

3) Avoid rushing when odds are not in favour

Although an aggressive playstyle will help secure more points during every match, knowing when not to rush is also important. Not every rush can be successful, and understanding that truth is vital for all players.

When conditions are not favorable or the enemy has a good defensive position, players should simply rotate and move on to easier targets. In such a case, rushing may simply lead to a quick elimination rather than gain in points.

2) Ensure to loot properly before looking for opponents

Looting gear is an essential and vital aspect of Free Fire that all players need to understand. Looting is not just about finding a gun to shoot with, but rather finding gear that is tailored to a player's playstyle.

Ensuring that enough loot is collected during the early game, players will have a better chance to sustain their combat efficiently and gain an upper hand. However, players will need to loot throughout the match in order to have a better chance of winning.

1) Rotate often to avoid getting pinned down

One of the most important things to remember while trying to maintain a high K/D ratio in Free Fire, is to rotate often. Rotating is a necessary skill that players need to learn in order to stay alive.

Rotating is more than just moving from place to place, it involves strategic thinking, and planning ahead in order to secure a good position on the map. Players who can master rotation can even gain zone control in certain matches.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

