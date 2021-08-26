Top 5 underrated landing spots in Free Fire with decent loot

Experienced players in Free Fire know exactly where to drop in order to find good loot during the early game. As a result, certain locations across all three maps become hot-drop zones and witness heavy fighting.

Not everyone wants to land at these locations to fight over loot, and thankfully, they won't have to. Unbeknownst to most players, there are several underrated locations in Free Fire that hold good loot.

Top 5 most underrated landing spots in Free Fire that contain decent loot

5) Mill (Bermuda)

While Mill is not the quietest location in Free Fire due to its proximity to Cape Town, it does hold some amazing loot that players can collect.

Most players avoid this location because it is far from the center. However, the area has easy road access and a lot of space around it, making it easy for players to rotate and escape if needed.

The only issue with this location is that once players start moving straight towards the center, it's all open ground, and campers at Peak will be waiting with snipers.

4) Kota Tua (Bermuda)

Speaking of Peak, a minor location known as Kota Tua lies adjacent to it. It is one of the most underrated locations in-game.

Due to its proximity to Peak, this location can get a bit feisty mid-game. However, players who land here should be able to defend the area with ease. In addition to being a great camping spot, there is a decent amount of loot that can be found at this location.

One major drawback is that if opponents push this location from both Cape Town and Pochinok simultaneously, players will get stuck in a hammer-and-anvil sort of situation. As such, there will be no place left to run or hide.

3) Shrines (Kalahari)

Shrines is one of those Free Fire locations that are often overlooked and neglected. However, for players who know how to use the terrain to their advantage, it's a good spot not just for looting but also for getting kills.

Players who land here can dominate the area and can push either towards Old Hampton, Council Hall, or Bayfront for early-game kills. Since this area sees limited players, getting decent loot won't be an issue.

2) Mammoth (Kalahari)

Mammoth in Free Fire is more of a novelty drop location than an actual location that holds value. Having said that, this location is perfect for players who are not big on top-tier loot.

The area offers decent gear and is an exciting place to land and explore in-game. Furthermore, since it is located at the edge of the map, opponents rarely land here. This makes it one of the safest areas.

1) Quarry (Purgatory)

Quarry is a calm and casual location for Free Fire players to land in and secure loot. Although the area is secluded, it offers decent loot for solo players. However, staying here too long is not a good decision.

As soon as players are done looting this area, they should move ahead to the Golf Course and collect additional loot before pushing towards the center. Combining the loot from these areas should give players a good loadout for mid-game.

Also Read: Sultan Proslo's (Dyland Pros) Free Fire UID, best videos, level, monthly earnings, and more

Gaming Aura reveals Free Fire Max pre-registration release date. Check here!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh