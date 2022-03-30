5 least-preferred Free Fire guns after the OB33 update

Today, Free Fire is among the most successful Battle Royale games in the world. It is one of the few games to have attained the one-billion-install milestone on the Google Play Store. One can consider Free Fire to be one of the most-played mobile games worldwide.

Free Fire provides highly versatile weaponry that one can employ in a fast-paced BR match. Some brilliant weapons such as the Groza, Aug, M249, and AWM boast excellent attributes, while others, like the AK, Scar, MP5, and MP40 are readily available on the battlefield and are a popular choice among players.

This article will discuss the least-preferred guns in Garena Free Fire after the recent OB33 update.

Garena Free Fire: Guns that are least-preferred in the popular BR shooter after OB33 update

1) FAMAS (Assault Rifle)

Attributes:

Damage - 54

54 Rate of Fire - 72

72 Range - 69

69 Reload Speed - 48

48 Magazine - 30

30 Accuracy - 47

47 Movement Speed - 74

74 Armor Penetration - 0

ARs are quite popular because of their versatility on the battlefield. They possess different recoil patterns but provide more than enough firepower for varying ranges during a match. The additional attachments also make ARs a go-to option for many.

However, FAMAS is probably the weakest option in the AR category because of the firing mode it features. The burst mode — an otherwise excellent firing mode — is not meant for the majority of users due to the high level of skill needed to handle it at different ranges.

2) M1887 (Shotgun)

Attributes:

Damage - 100

100 Rate of Fire - 40

40 Range - 14

14 Reload Speed - 55

55 Magazine - 2

2 Accuracy - 10

10 Movement Speed - 79

79 Armor Penetration - 28

Shotguns are meant for enemies who are just over an arm's length of the user, who can deal an impressive amount of damage with one or two shots. Players can readily score one-shot or two-shot kills, but they require a decent skill-set.

However, M1887 doesn't suit the majority of users due to its low magazine capacity. There are just two bullets in the magazine, and players can find better options in the SG category, such as the MAG-7.

3) M60 (LMG)

Attributes:

Damage - 56

56 Rate of Fire - 56

56 Range - 65

65 Reload Speed - 48

48 Magazine - 60

60 Accuracy - 43

43 Movement Speed - 63

63 Armor Penetration - 0

LMGs are medium-range weapons that boast high magazine capacities with impressive stability while firing. Therefore, light-machine guns are considered the first choice for users with a passive strategy.

Free Fire doesn't offer too many options for LMGs, and among them, the M60 is the weakest alternative. The lower ratings for range, accuracy, and reload speed make it an unpopular choice among users.

4) AC80 (Marksman Rifle)

Attributes:

Damage - 71

71 Rate of Fire - 36

36 Range - 78

78 Reload Speed - 55

55 Magazine - 10

10 Accuracy - 51

51 Movement Speed - 77

77 Armor Penetration - 70

There are plenty of sniper and marksman rifles in Garena Free Fire that provide an advantage in long-range combat. Players need ample practice to handle snipers in the game as they offer a limited amount of shots with high damage ratings.

Among the marksman rifles in the game, the AC80 is quite unimpressive because of the low damage rating. Although its other attributes are decent, AC80 is not a popular option compared to other sniper or marksman rifles.

5) M1873 (Pistol)

Attributes:

Damage - 94

94 Rate of Fire - 35

35 Range - 8

8 Reload Speed - 41

41 Magazine - 2

2 Accuracy - 10

10 Movement Speed - 88

88 Armor Penetration - 0

Secondary weapons often help users in battlefield emergencies. Players need a decent weapon like the Mini Uzi from the pistol category to support their primary gun combination in Free Fire or its MAX variant.

However, when players carry a gun like the M1873, it seldom helps them on the battlefield because of its low magazine capacity, and it is challenging to operate a pistol-like shotgun that doesn't have decent accuracy even at closer distances.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion. The game and 53 other apps are banned in India; readers from the region are advised to avoid downloading them.

