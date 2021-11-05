Top 6 Free Fire tips for surviving end zone fights (November 2021)

After surviving an entire Free Fire match, dying in the end zone is frustrating. Sadly, this is the norm in most games. Despite careful planning, players tend to get eliminated at the end.

Nevertheless, there are ways to prevent this from happening. Even though things may not work out every time, players can increase their chances of survival by following a few tips.

Follow these simple tips to become a survival expert in Free Fire

6) Try to lockdown defendable positions

The key to survival is finding a good position. Being able to secure a building or high ground will ensure an easy Booyah. Players should always try to find advantageous terrain to maximize their combat proficiency.

5) Move from cover to cover

When moving about in search of supplies or to scout, players should always move from cover to cover. Staying in the open is not a good idea. If no hardcover is to be found, gloo walls should be used to gain temporary cover.

4) Try to gain the high ground

Be it for defensive or offensive purposes, holding the high ground is key to survival. Players can gain better shooting angles, take less damage from incoming fire, and have a clear view of their surrounding area.

3) If possible avoid fights and stay hidden

End zone fights in Free Fire can get messy. With bullets flying everywhere and players dropping like flies, sometimes the best option is to hide. Even though players won't earn points, they will be safe and sound.

2) Try to spot the enemy and keep track of them

Knowing where the enemy is located is of the utmost importance in Free Fire. Based on their location, players can act accordingly and change strategy. If the enemy manages to get close enough, a surprise attack can be launched for a swift elimination.

1) Only rush opponents if there is no other option

Once inside the end zone, victory is near. However, it can be cut short by aggressive opponents. In this do-or-die situation, players should rush out and face the enemy head-on.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

