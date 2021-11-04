Top 7 Free Fire tips for playing aggressively in BR mode

Aggressive play-styles in Free Fire are very rewarding. Players can dominate zones and get easy eliminations throughout the match. Even though there are some risks involved, for the most part, it's smooth sailing.

Learning new tricks is always rewarding. By following a few tips and implementing them in-game, readers can improve their aggressive playstyle and maximize their potential during every match.

Simple but useful tips to play aggressively in Free Fire BR mode

7) Choose the right character and skill combination

Choosing the right character is only half the battle won. A set of passive abilities that can complement the active skill must also be chosen. Perfecting this combination will allow players to dominate every match with ease.

6) Gear up before looking for kills

Finding good gear at the start of each Free Fire match is essential for aggressive players. Without proper weapons or supplies, taking the fight to opponents will become a daunting task.

5) Rush opponents before they know what's happening

During a fight, the key to winning is rushing in fast and mowing down opponents. Leaving them with little time to react is of vital importance. If players are spotted while advancing towards the enemy, the element of surprise will be lost.

4) Pick the right weapon skin

Weapon skins in Free Fire are not just for show. They provide combat bonuses that can help players throughout the match. Knowing how to pick the right one will make all the difference.

3) Focus on strategy rather than brute force

Brute force and firepower cannot be solely relied upon for a Booyah. Playing aggressively is 75% strategy and 25% gun-play. Planning and executing strategies will be more beneficial than firing aimlessly at the enemy.

2) Have a support/healer pet to gain a tactical advantage

Pets can be used to gain a tactical edge in Free Fire. Aggressive players looking to min-max their combat ability should choose pets such as Detective Panda, Rockie, and Ottero.

1) Don't chase opponents for too long

As an aggressive player, the urge to get eliminations cannot be controlled at times. Players will go out of their way to bring an opponent down. Often this can lead to unfavorable situations, in which the hunted becomes the hunter. Not getting into such scenarios is for the best.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

