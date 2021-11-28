Top 7 Free Fire tips for using utility items properly

Utility items play a significant role in Free Fire. They have numerous tactical uses and come in handy during challenging certain situations. Some help in defense, while others are good for mobility.

While all of these items have their uses, knowing how to use them makes all the difference. By following these simple tips, readers will be able to utilize utility items in-game better.

Master using utility items in Free Fire by following these simple tips

7) Use smoke grenades to escape from house combat

When trapped in a house with opponents, the best way to escape is by deploying smoke. Once players have an exit strategy in mind, they should deploy the smoke grenade and quickly leave the house. If done correctly, enemies will be left clueless.

6) Use gloo walls to climb structures

Some structures in Free Fire are not accessible. However, players can still climb them using gloo walls. By carefully stacking a few, they should be able to get on top. This is great for scouting and securing high ground.

5) Use decoy grenades when wanting to cause a distraction

Players can use decoy grenades to cause a distraction. This can be achieved by throwing the item to attract opponents to one particular location. Once they go to inspect the sound, players can move around unopposed or set up an ambush.

4) Master the 360° gloo wall trick for protection

The 360° gloo wall trick is the ultimate skill for players to master in Free Fire. When perfected, this trick can be used to deploy gloo walls in mere seconds and protect the player from all sides.

3) When in close-range combat, use smoke to hide and shoot

During close-range engagements in Free Fire, players can deploy smoke and hide. From within the smoke cloud, they can shoot back at attackers with high accuracy. If done correctly, they should take no damage in the process.

2) Go downhill on a surfboard to gain speed

Surfboards are exceptional utility items in-game. They offer high mobility and allow players to move about with ease. To get the most out of this item, players should go downhill to gain speed. Utilizing this speed boost, players can traverse the map more effectively.

1) Stack gloo walls to stop the incoming fire from high ground

Opponents on high ground have better shooting angles. Often they can shoot over gloo walls, rendering them useless. To overcome this problem, players should stack two gloo walls to block incoming fire.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

