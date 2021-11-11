Top 7 mistakes Free Fire beginners make while aiming for headshots

Getting perfect headshots in Free Fire is an art. The skill takes hours to perfect and can be used to devastating effect during gunfights, allowing players to get swift eliminations by inflicting maximum damage.

While seasoned players are well versed with landing headshots, beginners will find it difficult and make mistakes. Nevertheless, these mistakes can be avoided easily by following a few tips.

Common mistakes that make it difficult to land headshots in Free Fire

7) Using a weapon with low accuracy

Using weapons with low accuracy will hamper the prospects of landing headshots. Even though this can be somewhat remedied by using attachments and Laura's "Sharp Shooter" ability, it's best to find weapons like the M14 which shoot true every time.

6) Targeting outside weapon range

At times, despite having good aim and accuracy, getting headshots on targets far away might not be feasible. This is because each weapon in Free Fire has its own effective range. Shooting beyond that range will prevent bullets from inflicting damage.

5) Firing from the hip

Hipfire mode in Free Fire is casual in nature. The recoil penalty is minimal and most shots land on target. However, when trying to land headshots, this mode of fire is hardly ideal. Players will have to aim down sights for maximum accuracy.

4) Running and gunning

Running and gunning is a good technique to get close to an enemy in Free Fire. However, it's bad for landing headshots. Even though the aim penalties can be reduced by using D-bee's "Bullet Beat" ability, it's not a foolproof plan.

3) Not using rotation drag

Rotation drag is an important technique that players have to learn. It comes in handy during combat and is compatible with nearly all weapons. Without this technique, landing headshots will prove challenging.

2) Tracking target's center of mass

When tracking the target, especially one on the move, Free Fire players often focus on the enemy's center of mass. This no doubt makes it easier to track the target in the heat of battle. While shots fired this way will indeed hit the target, they won't inflict quite as much damage as headshots. This makes it harder for the player to get a swift elimination.

1) Using the wrong sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings play a crucial role in landing headshots. Being able to control every aspect of aiming is important. Without complete control the task becomes extremely difficult.

What works for one player might not work for another. It's important to fine tune sensitivity settings so it feels like second nature to scope out and fire at a target.

