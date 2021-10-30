Top 7 reasons why Free Fire players fail to maintain high K/D ratio

Maintaining a high K/D ratio in Free Fire can get difficult. There are various factors to take into consideration for each match. Even with careful planning and strategizing, things can go wrong.

However, by avoiding a few mistakes, the odds of having a good K/D ratio can drastically increase. Although the changes won't be noticed immediately, rest assured that the stats will improve over time.

Top 7 things players need to avoid for increasing K/D ratio in Free Fire

7) Playing with random teammates

Random teammates are fun to play with but most matches won't end well. There is no coordination or communication during gameplay, due to which players will end up getting eliminated with ease.

6) Not having a sound strategy for the match

Rushing into a match without a strategy is not advisable. Not knowing how to play a given match will hamper the K/D ratio to a large extent. To avoid this, players need to plan ahead and develop a sound gameplay strategy as soon as possible.

5) Hot-dropping to secure early game kills

Hot-dropping is a tactic used by skilled players to secure kills early in a game. It's a high-risk, high-reward strategy that pays off for some. However, for players who are inexperienced, attempting this bold move will result in a low K/D ratio.

4) Playing too aggressively

Playing aggressively in Free Fire is very common. Players pick characters with offensive abilities and rush into every battle. Though the tactic does work, many players may not have much luck. As a result, such play style will cause damage instead of benefit, and will players will end up with a low K/D ratio.

3) Playing too passively and failing to secure kills or a Booyah!

Failing to secure kills during a Free Fire match and dying in the end zones is bad. The K/D ratio will plummet at an unfathomable rate. To avoid this, even passive players need to score some kills in every match.

2) Rushing well-defended opponents to get a kill

Rushing well entrenched opponents will end badly. The probability of getting eliminated is high. During a match, if players are faced with such a scenario, they should move on and look for kills elsewhere.

1) Not being able to find decent gear at the start of the game

Finding good gear at the start of every Free Fire match is essential. Without good gear, maintaining a decent K/D ratio will be impossible. Enemies will easily be able to overpower and eliminate players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan