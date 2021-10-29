Top 7 tips to secure more kills during rank push in Free Fire

Securing kills in Free Fire ranked matches is vital. Players earn points in this manner to climb tiers. With the new season in full swing, reaching the highest rank in the shortest time span is of the utmost importance. Though the task can get difficult at times, by following a few basic tips, it can be made more bearable.

Securing high ground before engaging in combat can help get more kills in ranked Free Fire matches (and 6 more tips)

7) Lay an ambush for unsuspecting enemies to gain the element of surprise

Laying an ambush for enemies in Free Fire is a challenging task. However, when done correctly, players can potentially wipe out an entire team with minimal effort. There are various ways to execute this strategy, each having its own perks and drawbacks.

6) Secure high ground before engaging in combat

Before engaging an enemy in combat, securing high ground is vital. This allows for better shooting angles and protection from enemy fire. Players using snipers can easily land headshots from this position.

5) Flank campers to gain the upper hand and catch them off guard

Dealing with campers in Free Fire can become a daunting task. They are well entrenched and have enough supplies to last a while. Instead of facing them head one, players should flank them using brute force to gain a quick elimination.

4) Always aim down sight when firing for better accuracy

Firing from the hip in Free Fire allows for quick reaction time. However, to be more accurate in combat, players need to aim down sight while shooting. Though this may take a while to master, more shots landing on target increase the chances of a quick elimination.

3) Use a Surfboard to quickly rotate during a gunfight

Rotating may become necessary if the opponent has a tactical advance during a gunfight. Though running is a viable option, using a Surfboard is faster and more efficient. Players can secure a better firing position by rotating in a jiffy.

2) Engage the enemy at long range before rushing in for the kill

Before rushing into a gunfight, sniping a target is a smart tactical move. Inflicting damage from afar forces the opponent to heal. This gives the player time to rush in unhindered and deliver the final blow.

1) Secure good gear early game to gain advantage in combat

Players find two primary weapons, level three armor, and ample supplies as soon as possible. Securing good loot during the early game is vital. Without it, seeking opponents to eliminate will be difficult.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu