Total Gaming vs AS Gaming: Which Free Fire player has better stats in December 2021?

Total Gaming and AS Gaming, are two of the most significant personalities in the Indian Free Fire community. Their content covers a wide range of topics and is incredibly entertaining.

Total Gaming currently has around 30.2 million subscribers and 5.28 billion views. On the other hand, AS Gaming has 15.4 million subscribers and 2.01 billion views.

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming (Ajjubhai) has made 12806 appearances in squad games and has triumphed in 3055, which comes down to a win percentage of 23.85%. In the process, he has accumulated around 49684 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.10.

He has secured 356 victories in 1824 duo matches, having a win rate of 19.51%. With a K/D ratio of 4.96, he has 7277 frags.

The YouTuber has also played 1014 solo games and has 92 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 9.07%. He has 2575 kills in this mode for a K/D ratio of 2.79.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing ranked season, Ajjubhai has competed in 462 squad matches and has 73 Booyahs, equating to a win rate of 15.80%. He has secured 2237 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.75.

Apart from this, he has outclassed his enemies in five out of nine duo games with a win percentage of 55.55%. With a K/D ratio of 12.75, he has 51 frags.

Finally, Total Gaming has one first-place finish in 39 solo matches, which translates to a win ratio of 2.56%. He has 31 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 0.82.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

AS Gaming has participated in 7972 lifetime squad games and has remained unbeaten in 1256, retaining a win percentage of 15.75%. He has 21063 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.14.

Meanwhile, he has played 2290 duo matches and has 318 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 13.88%. With precisely 6300 frags, he has a 3.19 K/D ratio.

The player has 355 wins in 2741 games in the solo mode, corresponding to a win ratio of 12.95%. He has 10235 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.29.

Ranked stats

AS Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

AS Gaming has played 28 ranked squad matches and has ended up winning three games, resulting in a win rate of 10.71%. He notched 116 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.64.

He has a single first-place finish in 32 duo games, leading to a win percentage of 3.12%. The internet star has 78 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.52.

AS Gaming has featured in one solo game as well but is yet to secure a win or any kills.

Comparison

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming AS Gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1014 1824 12806 2741 2290 7972 Wins 92 356 3055 355 318 1256 Win rate 9.07% 19.51% 23.85% 12.95% 13.88% 15.75% Kills 2575 7277 49684 10235 6300 21063 K/D ratio 2.79 4.96 5.10 4.29 3.19 3.14

Total Gaming has performed better in duo and squad modes, while AS Gaming has the upper hand in solo matches.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming AS Gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 39 9 462 1 32 28 Wins 1 5 73 0 1 3 Win rate 2.56% 55.55% 15.80% 0 3.12% 10.71% Kills 31 51 2237 0 78 116 K/D ratio 0.82 12.75 5.75 0 2.52 4.64

AS Gaming hasn’t played many solo games, so their stats in the same cannot be compared. Ajjubhai has the edge over him in duo and squad games in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

