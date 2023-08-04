TRKF Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Rahul runs a successful YouTube channel named TRKF Gaming, which has become a well-known name in the Free Fire community. Over the years, the YouTuber has accumulated 1.26 million subscribers on his channel, where you can find videos and shorts in Bangla focusing on events and upcoming features of the battle royale title.

His engaging content has also helped him amass a massive following on Facebook with 76k followers. Additionally, Rahul has 8.3k followers on Instagram.

What is TRKF Gaming’s Free Fire ID and rank?

TRKF Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 1285612673. The YouTuber is ranked Diamond 4 in BR-Ranked Season 34 and Gold 1 in CS-Ranked Season 20.

He is the leader of a guild named WINNERS in the game, whose ID 3031157731. The guild has accumulated 17270 Glory in total up until this point.

TRKF Gaming’s Free Fire stats

The content creators’ in-game stats are as follows:

BR Career stats

TRKF Gaming's Free Fire BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

TRKF Gaming has been into 3974 solo games in Free Fire and was unbeaten on 144 occasions, registering a win rate of 3.62% in the mode. The YouTuber has 5194 eliminations and a K/D ratio of 1.36.

He also maintains a win rate of 4.78% with just 85 victories in 1777 duo games. The content creator has notched 2105 eliminations, averaging a K/D ratio of 1.24.

TRKF Gaming has found the most success in squad matches, with 1153 Booyahs in 9280 encounters, securing a win rate of 12.42%. He has scored 16132 frags with a K/D ratio of 1.98.

BR Ranked stats

TRKF Gaming's Free Fire BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

TRKF Gaming has played seven solo games in BR-Ranked Season 34 and won only one game, contributing to a win rate of 14.28%. He has eliminated 15 opponents, accruing a K/D ratio of 2.50.

He has ended up at the top of the podium in four out of 33 squad games this season, handing out a win rate of 12.12%. With 94 eliminations in the bag, the internet star has attained a K/D ratio of 3.24.

TRKF Gaming’s Estimated monthly income

TRKF Gaming's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to stats posted on Social Blade, the TRKF Gaming YouTube channel is expected to earn between $820 and $13.1K per month. At the same time, the earnings for an entire year are likely to be between $9.8K and $157.5K.

TRKF Gaming’s YouTube channel details

Rahul set up the TRKF Gaming channel a few years ago, and he has actively churned out content relating to battle royale title since 2019. In less than four years, he has uploaded over 950 videos that have garnered 83 million views and helped him establish a dedicated following across numerous platforms.

The YouTuber possessed just over a million subscribers at the start of 2023, but this number has now increased by 260k. As per Social Blade’s estimation, the channel has received over 30k subscribers alongside 3.282 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India, and you should avoid playing the game due to government imposed restrictions.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.