Best Free Fire guild names (August 2023)

Unique guild names and slogans are generally at the top of the list for any guild leader in Free Fire. Usually, they wish to incorporate symbols and unique fonts that will help them stand out from the regular guilds but also aid in setting their unique identity. However, while setting up a new name, you must adhere to a few rules.

To begin with, these guild names can only be 3 to 12 characters long. Furthermore, these can include certain symbols and font faces. Lastly, these must not contain any prohibited words. With that said, here is a list of Free Fire guild names you can use directly in the game.

Best Free Fire guild names for August 2023

List of guild names that you can use in August 2023 (Image via Garena)

Here is a list of the best Free Fire guild names to use in August 2023:

ΛŁþнΛᴳᵒᵈ ᴮᴼᵀPRϟNCE C0BRAᴮᵒˢˢ ŠpicÿMสyheϻ Qʋɘɘŋ™ ▀▄SWΛⲦ▀▄ MДCHIИE⁰⁹ 父ҺעƿՈ૦父 вʀօтнɛʀнѳѳɖܔ FΛŤΛŁ〲FF ࿇ＳＱＵＡＤ࿇ ◥▓░ƊЄƛƬӇ░▓◤ ╰•KᎥᒪᒪᗴᖇ•╯ Ѳmёgа࿐ ×ƗŇŞΔŇ€× Cɾყρtic™ ꓄ꋪꀤꁅꁅꍟꋪ⁹⁹ PSYCHOナ 尺ΛÐɪΛNŤ ★¢яσσкє∂★ ᶦᶰᵈMҽɾƈყ Sραƈҽᵀᴴᴼᴿ ۝GͥOͣDͫ۝ ᵀᵉᵃᵐHope ꧁༒ƤƠԼƛƦ༒꧂ ᏩᏂᎧᏕϮ乂KᎥᒪᒪᗴᖇ |FФЯΓ| EZ✿DØØM ☬ŴØĹVĔŚ☬ -Iήsͥⱥnͣeͫ- ςĻόùȡ9 ~H3AV3N~ 亗ΜΔǤƗЖ亗 ꧁ŞØỮŁ꧂ ᎡᴏʏᴀᏞ-Champs ᵀᴵᴳᴱᴿFUrY ༺EviL༻ x υηκηοωη x ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ⊕ᗰᗴᑎS ᴛᴇᴀᴍ么FIRE <ƜΛ尺尺IOR> ◥ĐΔŴŇ◤ ▀▄ναмριяєѕ▀▄ ༒Phoenix༒ •ᴳᵒᵈSAMURAI• ᎡᴏʏᴀᏞ-ƈʏɮ0ʀɢ ᴛᴇᴀᴍ◤ICE ×Blade× 乙EU丂⁹⁹ ໓ēŞērtedܔ

If you receive a message that the Free Fire guild name already exists, and thus you will have to alter it slightly. Another possible solution would be to add an invisible character using Unicode 3164. Both of these solutions should solve the error.

Steps to set a new Free Fire guild name

Here is the procedure that you may follow to set a new Free Fire guild name:

Step 1: After accessing your account, load the guild section in the game by clicking on the icon in the top-right corner.

Click the edit icon about the icon to open the Guild Icon dialog box (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Press the edit icon on the top right corner of the guild badge to access the Guild Info.

Step 3: You can press the icon on the right of the existing name and enter the new one.

Enter the new name of your choice and click the button below (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, click the button with the 500 diamond symbol to alter it.

Setting a new Free Fire guild name is a costly process and requires you to spend hundreds of diamonds. Thus, any error while changing it would mean additional expenditure once again.

What is a guild in Free Fire?

You can exchange Guild Tokens for a number of rewards (Image via Garena)

A guild is nothing but an association or group of players who have decided to play together under the same banner. A guild has a name, slogan and is managed by a guild leader. Its size is limited to 20 people at first, and you can raise this limit by accumulating Glory.

Subsequently, the guild members can participate in tournaments to earn dog tags to unlock the rewards for themselves. This includes multiple vouchers and loadout items. Additionally, the guild will also receive Glory on reaching certain thresholds.

The second perk of being a part of the guild is that you can accumulate Guild Tokens that you can exchange for numerous items, including the Name Change Card through the Redeem section of the store.

Which is the best Free Fire guild?

Top guilds in the Indian region based on their lifetime Glory (Image via Garena)

While it is difficult to judge the best guild in the game, the most successful or popular guilds can be pointed out by their Glory. Based on the Glory, the top five Indian guilds are as follows:

BOSS – 11996817 Glory Assasin Army – 9703653 Glory United India – 9360018 Glory King – 9296334 Glory Egoistic – 9207523 Glory

Additionally, the Global ranking is as follows:

SWAT Sport – 15515024 Glory (BR region) TOP One – 15203790 Glory (US region) Civil War A – 14705113 Glory (US region) Hollywoods – 14137857 Glory (US region) The Killlers – 13527113 Glory (SA region)

It is also important to highlight that the Glory and its corresponding leaderboard may change.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India and due to the government imposed restrictions, players are advised not to download or play the game. Instead, they may play MAX version that was not on the list of blocked applications.

