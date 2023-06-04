Unicorn IB's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Anjali Roy, known as Unicorn IB, is a well-established gaming content creator who primarily focuses on Garena Free Fire. She livestreams the battle royale title frequently and regularly posts engaging videos and YouTube Shorts. In the last few years, her channel has gained decent traction. She currently has a subscriber count of 364k and a view count of more than 18.61 million.

The prominent personality also has 39.2k followers on Instagram. Below, you will find information about Unicorn IB’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire has been banned in India, players residing there are advised to refrain from playing the game. However, the MAX variant isn’t prohibited, and they are free to engage in the same.

All you need to know about Unicorn IB — Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

Unicorn IB’s Free Fire ID is 971390557. She leads the “UNI OFFICIAL” guild in the battle royale title, whose Guild ID is 61422499. The content creator presently ranks Platinum II in the BR-Ranked Season 33, whereas her rank in CS-Ranked Season 19 is Silver II.

BR Career

Unicorn IB's BR Career stats. (Image via Garena)

Unicorn IB has played 552 solo games and won 47 of them for a win rate of 8.51%. She has registered 1001 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.98.

Speaking of the duo mode, she has played precisely 1200 games and remained unbeaten in 204, which converts to a win percentage of 17.00%. With 2141 kills to her name, she has a K/D ratio of 2.15.

The YouTuber has also competed in 5395 squad matches and come out on top on 1338 occasions, which converts to a win ratio of 24.80%. She has scored 12775 kills in total for a K/D ratio of 3.15.

BR Ranked

Unicorn IB's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Unicorn played two solo games in BR-Ranked Season 33 but did not get any kills or wins to her name. On the other hand, she won three out of six matches in the duo mode for a win rate of 50.00%. She scored 43 kills in duos and has a K/D ratio of 14.33.

Finally, Unicorn IB appeared in 11 squad games and won three of them for a win percentage of 27.27%. In the process, she also registered 13 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.63.

Note: Unicorn IB’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing this article (June 4, 2023). The stats listed above will change as she continues to engage in more games.

YouTube channel

Unicorn IB has uploaded Free Fire-based content for the past couple of years and gained great success. The oldest video visible on her channel dates back to October 2020. Currently, there are 130 uploads, of which the most-watched is a YouTube Short with 2 million views.

According to Social Blade, the YouTuber acquired 9k subscribers in the last 30 days. Her view count also grew by 488.219k over the same period.

