Vamsinani Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, guild, rank, monthly income, and more

With Free Fire's growing global popularity, there has been a surge in content creation related to the game in various languages. Vamsinani Gaming is a prominent YouTuber associated with the battle royale title who uploads videos in Telugu.

At the time of writing, Vamsinani Gaming has 519K subscribers on his channel, alongside a view count of more than 34.15 million. Additionally, over 105K people follow him on his Instagram handle.

The following section provides details regarding Vamsinani Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and more.

Vamsinani Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, guild, rank, and stats

Vamsinani Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 605800440, and his IGN is VAMSI NANI. He leads the TEAM VNG guild in the game, and the ID of the same is 69384378.

The YouTuber is currently ranked Diamond I in the Battle Royale mode and Heroic in the Clash Squad mode. His stats in Free Fire MAX are listed below:

BR Career

Vamsinani Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Vamsinani Gaming has featured in 2597 solo games and has garnered 266 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 10.24%. He has accumulated 5583 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.40.

The content creator has also competed in 4142 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 360 games, converting to a win rate of 8.69%. With 9559 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.53.

The YouTuber has played 11190 squad games and has come out on top on 1868 occasions, leading to a win rate of 16.69%. He has 37014 kills and a K/D ratio of 3.97.

BR Ranked

Vamsinani Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Vamsinani Gaming has played seven squad matches in Free Fire MAX’s ongoing ranked season and has three Booyahs, with a win rate of 42.85%. He has killed 48 enemies, maintaining a K/D ratio of 12.00.

Apart from the squad mode, the prominent personality has not participated in any solo or duo ranked games.

CS Career

Vamsinani Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Vamsinani Gaming has competed in 10514 Clash Squad games and has 6267 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 59.61%. He has 65307 kills at a KDA of 2.08.

Note: Vamsinani Gaming’s stats were recorded when writing the article (April 17, 2023). The above stats will change as the content creator appears in more matches.

Vamsinani Gaming’s monthly income

These are the details about Vamsinani Gaming's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Vamsinani Gaming’s monthly income from YouTube is estimated to be between $4K and $63.6K. In comparison, the content creator’s yearly earnings through the platform range from $47.7K to $763.5K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Vamsinani Gaming has regularly posted content based on Free Fire. He currently has 413 uploads to his name, of which the most-watched one has managed to garner a total of 661K views.

Social Blade shows that Vamsinani Gaming has acquired 15.907 million views in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has fallen by 2K in the same span.

