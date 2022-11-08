Vincenzo's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, headshots, and more in November 2022

Many Free Fire content creators have found fame by posting gameplay videos on YouTube, and Vincenzo is one of them.

Vincenzo boasts a massive subscriber count of 6.92 million on his YouTube channel. He also has 711k followers on Instagram.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players should avoid playing it on their mobile devices. The stats and images below were taken from FF MAX, which is not banned.

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID, level, rank, guild, and more

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862, and his ID level in the game is 77. He is a member of the popular Over Power guild, whose ID number is 61230419.

The YouTuber is currently ranked Gold III and Heroic in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. Given below are his stats in the game:

BR Career

Vincenzo's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Vincenzo has competed in 1224 solo matches in Free Fire and has 112 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 9.15%. He has bagged 3129 eliminations and 761 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.81 and a headshot percentage of 24.32%.

The content creator has also featured in 1790 duo matches and has won on 317 occasions, making his win rate 17.70%. With a K/D ratio of 3.66 and a headshot percentage of 21.76%, he has 5390 kills and 1173 headshots in the mode.

Vincenzo has participated in 23959 squad matches and has 3949 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 16.48%. He has racked up 89733 kills and 34340 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.48 and a headshot percentage of 38.27%.

BR Ranked

Vincenzo's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing Battle Royale Season 30, Vincenzo has not played any matches in the three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

CS Career

Vincenzo's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Vincenzo has played 7830 Clash Squad matches, winning 4680 and recording a win rate of 59.77%. He has registered 75321 kills and 45548 headshots for a KDA of 2.71 and a headshot percentage of 60.47%.

CS Ranked

Vincenzo's CS Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Vincenzo has played 47 ranked Clash Squad matches and has 30 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 63.83%. With 266 kills and 125 headshots in the mode, he has a KDA of 2.80 and a headshot percentage of 46.99%.

Note: Vincenzo’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing (8 November 2022). They will change as he plays more matches.

Vincenzo’s YouTube channel

Vincenzo’s unique Free Fire content on YouTube has made him a prominent figure in the game's community.

The content creator has been posting videos for nearly four years. He currently has 505 videos on his channel, with over 479 million views combined. His most-watched video is titled “Unbeatable player” and boasts 47 million views.

According to Social Blade, Vincenzo has lost 1.217 million views in the last 30 days as he has removed several videos from his YouTube channel.

