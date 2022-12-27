What is Amitbhai's (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID? Stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Amit Sharma, commonly known as Amitbhai, is among the most prominent content creators in the Indian Free Fire community. His primary YouTube channel, Desi Gamers, is home to a wide variety of videos. It boasts over 2.01 billion views and 13.3 million subscribers.

Amitbhai also has a million Facebook followers and over 2.5 million Instagram followers.

What is Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats?

Amitbhai’s ID in Free Fire is 206746194, and his IGN is “Amit!!!!Bhai”. He leads the prominent “Survivors ☆☆☆” guild, whose ID is 60727130.

The YouTuber currently ranks Silver II and Heroic in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively. His current stats in the game are listed below:

BR Career

Amitbhai's (Desi Gamers) BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played 4054 solo matches in Free Fire, securing 349 victories and recording a win rate of 8.60%. He has registered 9618 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.60.

The content creator has also competed in 5089 duo matches and has won on 850 occasions, translating to a win rate of 16.70%. With 14007 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Amitbhai has featured in 9584 squad matches and has bagged 2627 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 27.41%. He has racked up 26611 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.83.

BR Ranked

Amitbhai's (Desi Gamers) BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire's current ranked season, Amitbhai has played six squad matches, recording four Booyahs and a win rate of 66.66%. He has 42 kills, making his K/D ratio 21.00.

The YouTuber has not played any ranked matches in the duo and solo modes.

CS Career

Amitbhai's (Desi Gamers) CS Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has featured in 3390 Clash Squad matches and has 2047 victories, translating to a win rate of 60.38%. He has garnered 17792 kills in the game mode for a KDA of 1.74.

Note: Amitbhai’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing (on 27 December 2022). They are expected to change as he plays more matches within the battle royale title.

Amitbhai’s YouTube earnings

Details about Amitbhai's earnings from his primary channel on YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that Amitbhai’s monthly YouTube earnings are between $3.3k and $52.5k. His yearly income is said to lie in the range of $39.4k and $630.5k.

Amitbhai’s YouTube channel

Amitbhai regularly creates content on the Desi Gamers YouTube channel. He has posted 1306 videos on the channel so far, with the most popular one being a livestream from November 2019. It has more than 23 million views.

According to Social Blade, Amitbhai has acquired 13.136 million subscribers in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has remained unchanged in the same period.

Amit Sharma also runs four other YouTube channels: Desi Army, Desi Gamers Esports, Amit Sharma, and DG Shorts. They currently have 3.55 million, 106k, 695k, and 218k subscribers, respectively.

