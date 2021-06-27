What are the best Free Fire character combinations in the OB28 version?

Free Fire has various unique facets, with characters being one of them. They play a crucial role in deciding the result of a match due to the abilities that they possess. The list of characters is pretty comprehensive, and after the latest patch, there are 40 of them currently present in the game.

Character combinations, comprising three active abilities and one passive one, can also be created by the players. To do so, users would've to purchase skill slots via diamonds or gold.

Users are required to purchase the skill slots for creating the character combinations

Note: This article is based on the writer's preference, and no characters have been repeated in this list to provide players with a broader range of options. Users can mix and match characters to form combinations based on their preferences and playing styles.

Also read: Ajjubhai’s (Total Gaming) Garena Free Fire UID number, monthly income, Discord link, and more

Best character combinations in Free Fire

#1 Alok + Moco + Maro + Shirou

Alok in Free Fire

Alok: Drop the Beat

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Laura: Sharp Shooter

In Drop, the Beat, an aura of 5m is created, which restores 5 HP for 10 seconds. Moreover, there is a 15% increase in movement speed.

Maro in Free Fire

Maro's ability increases damage with distance up to 25%. On top of that, damage to marked enemies upsurges by 1%.

Shirou in Free Fire

After a foe shoots the user within a radius of 80m, they get tagged for around six seconds in Shirou's skill. The first shot on them has 100% raised armor penetration, and users have to note that there is a cooldown time of 20 seconds.

Laura in Free Fire

Using Laura's skill, the accuracy of the players increases by 35% while scoping in. This makes users more accurate as they engage in fights.

Also read: How to use Free Fire redeem codes: Step-by-step guide for beginners

#2 Chrono + Jota + Jai + Dasha

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono: Time Turner

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Dasha: Partying On

With Chrono's Time Turner, a force field is created that blocks 600 damage from enemies, and there is also a 15% increase in movement speed. The respective effects last for eight seconds, with a cooldown of 170 seconds.

Jota in Free Fire

When players get a kill using a shotgun or an SMG, Jota's skill would restore 40 health points. There is, however, a five second cooldown period.

Jai in Free Fire

In the Raging Reload ability, after knocking down an opponent, the magazine is replenished by 45% of its capacity. This applies to all weapons in the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG categories.

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha's Partying On has various effects; they are as follows:

Reduce damage taken from falls by 50%

Reduce recovery time from falls by 80%

Reduce rate of recoil buildup by 10%

Reduce maximum recoil by 10%

Also read: UnGraduate Gamer Free Fire UID number, monthly income, discord link, and more

#3 K + Miguel + Joseph + Laura

K in Free Fire

K: Master of All

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Moco: Hacker's Eye

There are two modes to K's ability, Jiu-jitsu, and Psychology. The EP conversion rate increases by 500%, and 2 EP is recovered every two seconds up to 150 points in them, respectively.

Miguel in Free Fire

Miguel's Crazy Slayer makes the character a perfect companion for K as it restores 80 EP with each kill which can be converted quickly using the Jiu-jitsu mode.

Joseph in Free Fire

Joseph has a skill called the "Nutty Movement," and it increases the moving and sprinting speed of the players by 20% upon taking damage.

Moco in Free Fire

Hacker's Eye tags enemies that have been shot for a particular duration, i.e., five seconds at the max level. The information gets shared with the teammates as well. Knowing the location of the enemy gives the players the room to plan their next move.

Disclaimer: All the abilities of the characters mentioned in this list are at their highest level.

Also read: List of Free Fire redeem codes and rewards for Indian server released in Rampage Party

Edited by Srijan Sen