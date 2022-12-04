What is Free Fire Sigma Battle Royale and why players should avoid it?

For the past few days, many Free Fire fans have been talking about a new battle royale game called Sigma. A section of players even addresses the new BR shooter as Free Fire Lite due to its identical features and graphic design with compressed quality that suits lower-end devices.

Sigma Battle Royale, which Studio Arm Private Limited has developed, has a download size of 280 MB and offers cartoonish visuals. It was available on the Play Store for almost 48 hours and registered nearly 500K downloads, but Google removed it.

Sigma's APK, available on multiple websites after its removal from the Play Store due to similarities with Free Fire

After its removal from the Google Play Store, Sigma's APK is still accessible via various websites (Image via YouTube / Nipser)

The new BR game seemed like a copy of Garena Free Fire to many fans. Interestingly, it is reportedly the same reason it breached Google's Developer Program Policy, and the tech giant removed the game from its virtual application store.

Thus, despite many YouTubers making videos on Sigma, players are advised to refrain from installing it from third-party sources. Downloading Sigma Battle Royale's APK file from any unauthorized source may risk one's data security.

Unlike Free Fire, Sigma does not have a Google Play authentication (Image via Sportskeeda)

In many cases, downloading any modified APK from an unreliable source usually leads to installing malware and bloatware on one's device. Hence, it is better if players avoid any application that does not have Google Play authentication.

Instead of going for Sigma, users can consider better alternatives available in the Play Store. Here are some of the decent options that one can install on lower-end devices and run without much hassle:

MaskGun: FPS Shooting Gun Game - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.junesoftware.maskgun&hl=en_IN&gl=US

Hero Hunters - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hotheadgames.google.free.survivors&hl=en_IN&gl=US

ScarFall: The Royale Combat - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.phoenix.scarfall.free.fps.tps.battle.royale.combat.survival.shooting.battleground.war&hl=en_IN&gl=US

PUBG Mobile Lite - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tencent.iglite&hl=en_IN&gl=US

Players can consider downloading a game like PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Tencent Games / Level Infinite)

PUBG Mobile Lite's APK download link is also available on its official website, which players can use to install the latest version of the game. For better clarity, readers can also follow the step-by-step guide given below:

Step 1: Use the link "https://www.pubgmlite.com/" to access the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite, where you can find the APK link on the homepage.

Alternatively, you can also use the official direct download link: https://web.gpubgm.com/l/Website/AOS_Lite023_No47_0.23.0.15090_Shipping_ThirdPartyPayment_GLOBAL_ARM32.shell.signed_UAWebsite_lite.apk.

Step 2: The download size is 946 MB, so ensure a fast and stable internet connection.

Downloading the APK file through a browser also gives you the luxury of pausing and resuming the download multiple times.

Step 3: Install PUBG Mobile Lite and launch its application.

Also, ensure to allow the "installation from unknown sources" before you install the app.

Download the additional update files (Image via Tencent Games / Level Infinite)

Step 4: Download the additional update files for the 0.23.1 version and restart the app.

Step 5: You can log into PUBG Mobile Lite and experience in-game content, including the well-known BR mode.

