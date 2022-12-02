What is GW Karan's Free Fire ID? Stats, headshots, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Karan Ghosh, better known as GW Karan in the Free Fire community, is a prominent YouTuber who hails from India. He has been regularly uploading videos related to gameplay for the past few years, and this content has earned him a lot of recognition.

GW Karan’s YouTube channel is on its way to hitting the three-million subscriber mark, with the current count standing at 2.87 million. In addition to that, his videos have collectively garnered more than 317 million views.

Disclaimer: Due to restrictions on Free Fire in India, gamers from the nation must refrain from downloading and playing the game. GW Karan’s stats and photographs come from FF MAX, which was not banned and is still available.

Exploring GW Karan’s Free Fire ID and stats

GW Karan’s Free Fire ID is 328212848, and his IGN in the battle royale title is "GW KARAN." He leads the "GWK-ESP" guild, whose Guild ID is 3013454819.

The famous YouTuber is ranked Gold I and Master in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. His in-game stats are mentioned below:

BR Career

GW Karan's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

GW Karan has played 2722 solo games in Free Fire and has 277 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 10.17%. He has 6793 kills and 1994 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.78 and a headshot percentage of 29.35%.

Within BR mode's duo matches, the content creator has 1939 participations and has outclassed his foes in 355, leading to a win percentage of 18.30%. There are 5078 frags and 1151 headshots to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.21 and a headshot rate of 22.67%.

The YouTuber has also played 9923 squad matches and has 2359 Booyahs, possessing a win ratio of 23.77%. With 26648 kills and 6417 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.52 and a headshot percentage of 24.08%.

BR Ranked

GW Karan's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Speaking of the current ranked season, GW Karan has not played any matches in any of the three different game types, i.e., solo, duo, and squad.

CS Career

GW Karan's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

In Clash Squad, GW Karan has made 9357 appearances and has 5763 victories, retaining a win rate of 61.59%. He has killed 47254 enemies with 23966 headshots, upholding a KDA of 1.86 and a headshot percentage of 50.72%.

Note: GW Karan’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article (2 December 2022). They are subject to change if he plays more games in the battle royale title.

GW Karan’s YouTube earnings

Here are details regarding GW Karan's earnings via his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

GW Karan’s estimated monthly YouTube earnings through his channel range from $307 to $4.9K. Meanwhile, his projected yearly income is between $3.7K and $58.9K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

GW Karan consistently publishes videos about Free Fire, and has amassed a large YouTube following. His earliest video was uploaded in April 2019, and he presently has 800 uploads on his channel. The most-watched upload among the many is a YouTube short with over 14 million views.

As per Social Blade, GW Karan has managed to acquire 1.226 million views over the span of the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count hasn’t changed and has remained the same.

Poll : 0 votes