What is Gyan Gaming's Free Fire ID? Stats, headshots, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Sujan Mistri, better known as Gyan Gaming, is one of the most prominent Free Fire content creators to emerge from India.

His eponymous primary YouTube channel has a subscriber count of 14.4 million, and the view count on his videos stands at 2.149 billion.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players in the country are advised not to play the battle royale game on their devices. They may, however, continue to play the MAX version of the title as it is not among the prohibited applications.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 70393167, and his ID level in the game is 79. He is ranked Bronze I and Grandmaster II in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively.

Gyan Gaming’s stats are listed below:

BR Career

Gyan Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has featured in 1462 solo matches, securing 159 victories and recording a win rate of 10.87%. He has racked up 2393 kills and 743 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.84 and a headshot percentage of 31.05%.

The content creator has also won 510 of the 2239 duo matches he has played, translating to a win rate of 22.77%. With 6108 frags and 1566 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.53 and a headshot percentage of 25.64%

Gyan Gaming has participated in 19165 squad matches and has 6838 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 35.66%. He has registered 68830 eliminations and 19849 headshots for a K/D ratio of 5.58 and a headshot percentage of 28.84%.

BR Ranked

Gyan Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming hasn’t played any ranked matches in the current season.

CS Career

Gyan Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has participated in 3112 Clash Squad matches and has 1807 victories under his belt, resulting in a win rate of 58.07%. With a KDA of 1.36 and a headshot percentage of 39.45%, he has 12674 kills and 5000 headshots in this mode.

Note: The stats of Gyan Gaming were recorded on 29 November 2022. They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale game.

Gyan Gaming’s YouTube earnings

Sujan Mistri’s earnings through the Gyan Gaming YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to the official Social Blade website, Sujan Mistri’s monthly earnings from the Gyan Gaming YouTube channel are between $2.6k and $41.3k. His yearly income, on the other hand, reportedly lies in the range of $31k and $495.4k.

Gyan Gaming’s YouTube channel

Gyan Gaming started his channel several years ago. He initially made Clash of Clans content before switching to Garena Free Fire.

There are currently 2684 videos on the Gyan Gaming YouTube channel. The most popular upload is a video from February 2021 with over 28.8 million views.

Gyan Gaming has acquired 10.322 million views on his videos in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has not changed in the same period.

Poll : 0 votes