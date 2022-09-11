What is Honor Score in Free Fire MAX: Explained

Free Fire MAX is a widely famous gaming title in the battle royale industry. The game recently completed its fifth anniversary with unique events and rewards for players. The label features premium quality graphics and immersive dynamics like maps, characters, pets, and more.

Developers follow strict regulations to make the overall gameplay even fairer for players. With the recent updates, Garena introduced a new feature called Honor Score, which is like a merit system to keep players' in-game behavior with others in check.

This article discusses everything that needs to be known about Honor Score in Free Fire MAX.

Honor Score in Free Fire MAX will punish abusive and inconsistent players

Honor Score is a scoring system where players might face different issues upon going below a particular score. This is done to keep toxicity among players under control in the game.

Gamers taking improper actions like being AFK, verbally abusing others, constantly quitting matches, and performing toxic behavior like reading others will lead to a reduction in their Honor Score.

Players can view their Honor Score from their profile section. The best that players can do is 100 points, and doing unnecessary things as mentioned above will lead to an automatic reduction. As such, if they wish to avoid getting penalized, they must avoid violating the rules and regulations of the game.

Garena has added an option for players to report others who are abusing them in the game. This can include verbal abuse and other in-game behavior.

Here are the set of rules that they must keep in mind related to their Honor Score:

If your violation rate is below 30%, no extra scores will be deducted.

For violation rates between 30-40%, there will be a 20% additional honor score deduction in Free Fire.

If your violation rate is between 40-50%, there will be a 40% additional score reduction.

For 50-70%, there will be a 60% additional score deduction.

A violation score above 70% will result in an 80% additional score deduction.

Developers have also added many rewards for players who keep their Honor Score at 100 per week. They will receive 500 gold coins, 20 universal fragments, and two random loot crates as weekly rewards for maintaining a perfect honor score for the week.

Players will have the following consequences if their Honor Score drops below a particle score:

A score below 90 will result in a ban in C_Ranked and Time-limited Ranked Mode.

A score below 80 will result in a ban in CS-Ranked, BR-Ranked, and Time-limited Ranked Mode.

A score below 60 will result in a ban in team modes and all ranked modes.

Tips to increase your Honor Score in Free Fire MAX

1) Avoid abusing other players

The best tip that players can follow to maintain a perfect Honor Score in Free Fire MAX is to avoid verbally abusing others. They must adhere to friendly behavior with others as well as coordinate with them to get the Booyah.

2) Play with normal gaming behavior

Players must follow all the battle royale rules and must reflect normal gaming behavior like avoiding exiting too many matches and not engaging in toxic behavior. It will help them maintain and improve their Honor Score and get all the weekly honor rewards in Free Fire MAX.

