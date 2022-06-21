What is the Partner Program and how can Free Fire MAX players sign-up for it?

The developers of Free Fire and Free Fire MAX have introduced the Partner Program in an attempt to help creators make a living out of creating content revolving around both versions of the battle royale game. Players who are part of the program can create videos or livestream the game and receive rewards and benefits in return.

The Partner Program also offers creators a special V Badge that they can flaunt in their Profile section. However, in order to get accepted into the program, the creators or streamers must fulfill certain requirements.

How to get accepted into the Free Fire MAX Partner Program

Requirements for Garena's official Partner Program (Image via Garena)

In order to join the Partner Program, interested gamers should have a YouTube channel that is dedicated to Free Fire or Free Fire MAX. Apart from this, here is a list of requirements that players have to fulfill in order to join Garena’s Partner Program:

Content creators must have a minimum of at least 300K views in the previous month.

They must have a minimum of 100K subscribers on their channel.

80% of their content must revolve around Free Fire/Free Fire MAX.

The videos posted must be inoffensive and engaging.

They must behave professionally.

Note: Creators must keep in mind that they are not guaranteed a spot in the program if they meet the criteria listed above. They will have to clear an internal review process once the Garena team reaches out to them.

List of rewards that an official Partner is entitled to (Image via Garena)

If players are accepted to the program, they will be entitled to a wide range of rewards, the details of which are given below:

Access to game client

Diamonds (in-game currency)

Early access to content

Financial compensation

In-game accessories

In-game codes for giveaways

Official access to communicate with the Garena team

Official merchandise

Tournament invitations

V-Badge

Note: Financial compensation will only be available to the channels that have a subscriber count of over 500K, with over 95% of the content on the channel dedicated to Free Fire or Free Fire MAX.

Step-by-step guide on how to sign up for the Free Fire Partner Program

Details that a content creator or streamer has to enter to join the Partner Program (Image via Google Forms)

Interested streamers and content creators will have to follow the steps given below if they want to sign up for the Partner Program:

Step 1: Creators will have to visit the official Free Fire Partner Program site.

Step 2: They will then have to click on the 'Apply Now' button to fill in the application.

Step 3: Players will have to provide the following details in the Google Form:

Name

Phone number

Address

Usage of facecam

Type of content

Aadhar or PAN details

Step 4: Finally, they can tap on the 'Submit' button.

Note: The Free Fire Partner Program is not accepting applications right now. Interested content creators are advised to keep an eye on the official website for new announcements.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far