What is Pro Nation's Free Fire ID? Stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Many content creators have made a name for themselves on streaming platforms thanks to their Free Fire videos. One prime example is Harsh Choudhary, popularly known as Pro Nation or PN Harsh.

Pro Nation has been posting gameplay videos on YouTube for the last few years, with his channel now boasting 2.22 million subscribers. His view count has also surpassed the 266 million mark.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players in the country must avoid playing the battle royale game on their devices. The stats and images in this article were taken from FF MAX, which isn’t banned and can still be played.

Pro Nation’s Free Fire ID and stats

Pro Nation’s Free Fire ID is 432493578. He is the leader of the “Pro★Nation” guild, whose Guild ID is 63208329.

The YouTuber is ranked Bronze I and Heroic in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. His detailed stats as of 10 December 2022 are as follows:

BR Career

Pro Nation's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Pro Nation has played 2302 solo matches in Free Fire, securing 204 victories for a win rate of 8.86%. He has bagged 6476 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.09.

The content creator has also won 264 of the 1501 duo matches he has participated in, resulting in a win rate of 17.58%. With 5000 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.04.

Pro Nation has featured in 11752 squad matches and has 2315 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 19.69%. He has racked up 38554 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.09.

BR Ranked

Pro Nation's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Pro Nation has played one solo match in Free Fire’s ongoing ranked season but failed to register a win or a kill.

CS Career

Pro Nation's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Pro Nation has competed in 4304 Clash Squad matches, securing 3030 victories and recording a win rate of 70.40%. He has 26152 kills in the game mode, making his KDA 2.35.

Note: Pro Nation’s Free Fire stats were recorded on 10 December 2022) and are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Pro Nation’s YouTube earnings

Details about Pro Nation's earnings via his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Pro Nation’s monthly earnings from YouTube ranges from $550 to $8.8k. Meanwhile, his yearly income lies between $6.6k and $105.6k.

Pro Nation’s YouTube channel

Harsh Choudhary has created a lot of unique content for his Pro Nation YouTube channel. He has been posting videos for over four years, with the oldest one on his channel dating back to December 2018.

There are currently 791 videos on his channel. The most popular upload is a video showcasing the older Elite Passes in Garena's battle royale game. It has more than 6.5 million views.

In the last 30 days, the content creator has acquired 2.2 million views on his videos. However, his subscriber count remained unchanged.

