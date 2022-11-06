What is SK Sabir Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID? In-game stats, rank, monthly income, and more

Sheik Sabir, generally known to his fans and followers by the name of his channel SK Sabir Gaming, is among India's most illustrious Free Fire content creators. The YouTuber has made a name for himself solely on the basis of his incredible gameplay.

His channel has surpassed five million subscribers already, and continues to grow consistently. The content creator has an excellent following on Instagram as well, with more than 83.3 thousand people following him on the platform.

SK Sabir Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and other details

SK Sabir Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 55479535. He is ranked Master in the BR-Ranked season 30 and Diamond 4 in the CS-Ranked Season 15. His in-game stats are as follows:

BR Career stats

SK Sabir Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Gaming has played 1942 solo matches, and finished ahead of his opponents on 172 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 8.85%. Simultaneously, the YouTuber has made it to the Top 10 a total of 541 times. He has also recorded 4210 eliminations, culminating in a K/D ratio of 2.38, alongside an average damage per match of 638.

He has recorded 665 wins in 3393 duo encounters, resulting in a winrate of 19.59%. Additionally, the Indian star has achieved the Top 5 ranking in the mode 1343 times. SK Sabir Gaming also has 9473 eliminations in the mode to maintain a K/D ratio of 3.47, in addition to retaining an average damage per match of 961.

Lastly, during the 36723 squad matches, 11719 have ended in SK Sabir Gaming’s favor, securing him a winrate of 31.91%. Besides the victories, he has ended 17331 times within the Top 3. With a mammoth 130156 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 5.21.

BR Ranked stats

SK Sabir Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has played 23 ranked duo matches and has bettered his opposition six times, which comes down to a win percentage of 26.08%. SK Sabir Gaming has ended up within the Top 5 a total of 11 times, while eliminating 89 opponents, resulting in a K/D of 5.24 with an average of 1539 damage per match.

In the ranked Free Fire MAX squad matches, SK Sabir Gaming has acquired 47 Booyahs in 172 squad contests, while his squad also ended up on the podium 94 times. This represents a win percentage of 27.32%. The content creator has taken down 688 opponents, representing a K/D ratio of 5.50 and contributing to an average of 1889 damage per match.

Note: SK Sabir Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on November 6, 2022. They will change as the content creator participates in more matches in the game.

Monthly income

SK Sabir Gaming's YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports Sheik Sabir’s monthly income via his primary YouTube channel to be approximately between $734 and $11.7K. Similarly, the estimates for the entire year’s earnings are likely around $8.8K and $140.8K.

YouTube channel

Sabir has been actively working on his YouTube channel for over three years. He has built a massive audience due to his skilled gameplay around Free Fire, and there are under 420 videos to his name. They have resulted in more than 240 million views in total.

His subscriber count reached one million subscribers in 2020, and the number grew multifold by the end of the year. Over the last 30 days, the Indian star has garnered 30k subscribers and 2.934 million views.

