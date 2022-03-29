What is Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID? K/D ratio, stats, monthly income, and more details

Sarju Giri, commonly addressed as Tonde Gamer on YouTube, is a Nepali Free Fire YouTuber. He has a sizable following in the Indian subcontinent as a result of his amazing content, which is comprised of various distinct elements such as challenges, gaming, events, and so on.

He currently has roughly 5.37 million subscribers and more than 950 million views on his YouTube channel. Booyah is another platform where the well-known personality has been streaming and regularly uploading content, and he possess around 4.65 million followers on the same.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and other details

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 282951914, and listed below are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has featured in 17296 squad games and has won 7367 of them, upholding a win rate of 42.59%. He has accumulated 70264 kills and 1994 headshots at a K/D ratio of 7.08 and a headshot rate of 28.38%.

In the meantime, he has also competed in 7046 duo matches and has outclassed his enemies in 1469, leading to a win rate of 20.84%. With 27419 kills and 8083 headshots, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.92 and a headshot rate of 29.48%.

Moreover, Sarju Giri has 4679 solo games to his name and has 391 first-place finishes, having a win rate of 8.35%. In the process, he has 2679 kills, out of which there are 2679 headshots at a K/D ratio of 2.01 and a headshot rate of 31.04%.

Ranked stats

Tonde Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has made 133 squad mode appearances in Free Fire MAX’s current ranked season, winning 58 of them for a win rate of 43.60%. He has notched 751 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 10.01, and has 201 headshots at a rate of 26.76%.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has a single win in three duo matches, corresponding to a win rate of 33.33%. At a K/D ratio of 9.50 and a headshot rate of 57.89%, he has 19 kills and 11 headshots.

Finally, Tonde Gamer has played eight solo games and has two booyahs, leading to a win rate of 25.00%. He has 23 kills and 13 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.83 and a headshot rate of 56.52%, respectively.

Note: Tonde Gamer's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Tonde Gamer’s income (Image via Social Blade)

Tonde Gamer makes between $11.6K and $185.4K per month through his channel, according to Social Blade.

YouTube channel details

Tonde Gamer has posted Free Fire-related content on YouTube for several years and has seen tremendous growth. He had a little more than 2.8 million subscribers a year ago, in March 2021, gaining about 2.5 million since then.

In the last 30 days alone, he has gained 240 thousand subscribers and 46.339 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish