When is the next Free Fire OB37 update out? Advance Server features and more

The Free Fire OB37 update is the next significant update that will be implemented into the popular battle royale game. Fans have been waiting for its release with great anticipation since the developers opened the Advance Server on November 3.

Essentially, with the launch of the Advance Server, players were allowed to learn more about the various features that they will be able to discover in the upcoming patch. Among the main introductions in the same area are a new pet, game mode, weapon, and so on.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the nation are recommended to avoid playing it. They may enjoy the MAX version of the battle royale title as it is not among the suspended applications.

What is the expected release date of the Free Fire OB37 update?

In a recent post, vipclown_ofc (data miner) disclosed the release date of the Free Fire OB37 update to be November 16. This matches the usual trend followed by Garena, i.e., releasing the patch on the date the Clash Squad season ends (the current season ends on November 16).

The current season ends on November 16 (Image via Garena)

Players will only have to wait for a little over a week for the update to be released. However, it should be noted that a maintenance break will be in effect on that particular date to ensure a smooth transition. During this time, the servers will be inaccessible and will throw up an error message if anyone tries to log in.

Upon a successful rollout of the patch, individuals will soon be able to access the different features. Moreover, a new Gold Royale and Clash Squad season will commence shortly after.

Advance Server features

Most of the features included in the Advance Server will also make their way into the final release of the Free Fire OB37 update.

1) Avron pet

Pets are a critical feature of Garena Free Fire. They are not only companions on the battlefield but also possess unique skills to help the players. Within the Advance Server, a new pet named Avron is present, and it holds a skill called Dinoculars.

On the pet’s lowest level, gamers can locate enemies within a 50-meter radius, irrespective of their position. The marking will last three seconds, and the skill will further share the locations with teammates. However, players will only be able to use it once during the game.

2) Proficiency feature

Proficiency feature is another major highlight of the OB37 Advance Server of the game. It can be found under the ‘Weapon’ section and essentially shows the users their statistics for the different weapons.

Players can examine the statistics and determine which gun they fare better. Furthermore, reviewing the numbers will reveal which areas they are lacking.

3) New Trogon gun

Trogon is a unique shotgun that users can locate in the Advance Server. It differs from other weapons in the game because it has two distinct firing modes: Grenade and Shotgun.

Accordingly, gamers can use this particular firearm in diverse scenarios on the battlefield, making it quite versatile. They must, however, be aware of the mode they are in, as grenades can end up hurting them too.

Click on this link to check out the detailed list of features of the OB37 Advance Server.

Disclaimer: Not all features from the Advance Server will make their way into the final update. Garena could also make changes to them.

