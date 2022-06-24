When will Free Fire MAX's next Advance Server be released? (June 2022)

Garena's streamlined updates to Free Fire MAX and the original title play a vital role in keeping players engaged. One can see many new features and customizations in the battle royale title in every major update.

Open Beta (OB) updates are considered a major change within the game and generally, developers introduce such updates every two months. The developers published the OB34 update in May 2022. Now, speculations about the next, i.e., OB35 update have started spreading in the community.

As always, before the official release of the new iteration, players are eagerly waiting for the release of its Advance Server. The Advance Server is a temporary server maintained by the developers for testing purposes.

All Free Fire MAX gamers have the freedom to apply for the server. Selected players can enjoy various new elements in advance while getting many perks.

Free Fire MAX: The most likely release date for the OB35 update Advance server

One can understand the pattern for the releases of OB updates and the corresponding Advance servers by looking at the past trends being followed.

As mentioned earlier, Garena is quite regular in bringing in major updates every two months. To be more accurate, they can look at the concluding date of Clash Squad's ongoing ranked season. Generally, the updated client app of the game is released one day before the Clash Squad current season ends.

Advance servers usually seem live for two to three weeks before developers publish the formally updated version.

CS rank season 13 will end on July 21, 2022 (Image via Garena)

Currently, CS ranked season 13 is live, which will wrap up on July 21 and hence, the most tentative date for the OB35 update to be released is July 20, which is one day before the last day of the live CS season.

Thus, the Free Fire MAX OB35 Advance server is likely to be rolled out on any date between the end of July and the first week of June, which is two to three weeks before the OB35 patch. Interested users should be ready for its registration.

Steps to enroll in the Free Fire MAX Advance server

Below are the simple steps they can follow to register for the FF MAX OB35 Advance server:

Step 1: Applicants must reach the web URL "https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/" via their preferred browser or they can also use this link to go there directly.

Step 2: They will land on the official webpage for the Advance server's registration. They will have to login to the platform via either Google or a Facebook account.

Note: Accounts linked to users' FF IDs are suggested to be used for login purposes.

Step 3: A form will be served to applicants requiring their name, active email, and phone number.

Registration process is must to access the Advance server (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Lastly, they can click the 'Join Now' button to complete the procedure. They can now download the Advance server APK file and subsequently install it on their devices.

However, to enter the Advance server, one must have a valid activation code. Without this code/key, they will not be able to utilize the installed Advance server app. Also, candidates should remember that the distribution of activation keys is solely handled by officials.

Hence, they will have to wait patiently for a response. Once selected, they will receive the activation code, allowing them to join the Advance server effortlessly.

Disclaimer: The dates mentioned above are entirely predicted on the basis of past trends. Officials are yet to reveal details about the Free Fire MAX OB35 update and its testing server.

