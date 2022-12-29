When will Free Fire OB38 Advance Server end? List of features and more details

Free Fire would not be where it is right now without regular content updates from the developers. Over the years, Garena has consistently worked on new releases, and even release a test server, i.e., Advance Server, a few weeks before the official launch of the patch to keep their community happy.

The OB38 Advance Server has been active for the past few days, allowing players to gain useful insight into the game's upcoming update. Like every other Advance Server, it can only be accessed for a limited period of time, following which it will be shut down. This article discusses the Advance Server's end time, upcoming features, and more.

What is the end date of the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server?

Here is the timeline for the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Advance Server for the OB38 update officially began on 23 December 23, 2022. As per the official timeline, it will last for a duration of one week and is expected to conclude tomorrow, December 30, 2022.

Once it goes offline, players won't be able to access the Advance Server's client anymore. Additionally, any progress they've made within the client will be permanently erased and will not carry over to the upcoming official version.

List of features present in the Advance Server

The following is a list of the different features that were present in the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server:

New Mystery character with Shape Splitter ability

New Kactus pet with Self-sufficient skill

New Gloo Wall maker that generates the Gloo Walls

A shift of the final safe zone in Clash Squad Mode (a certain distance)

Better in-game communication

More color tags for teammates

Weapon Glory Leaderboard

Rework of Skyler’s in-game ability – Riptide Rhythm

New Loot Radar which provides players with the location of supplies

New and improved loading page for the Battle Royale mode

Optimizations to the Zombie Hunt mode and adjustments made in Big Head mode

Option to self-revive in Battle Royale solo mode

Improved driving option in Battle Royale mode

Release of new character buff in Clash Squad mode

How to download Free Fire OB38 Advance Server

Downloading the Advance Server using the APK file is a simple process. The steps below will guide you through the entire process:

Step 1: Visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website and sign in using the platform you utilized during the registration process.

Use the option you had utilized during registration (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will find a “Download APK” option on the screen, which you must click on to initiate the download for the file.

Click on the 'Download APK' button to begin the download process (Image via Garena)

Presently, the size of the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server APK file is 844 MB. Accordingly, you will have to ensure that enough storage space is available on your device before you proceed with the download.

Step 3: After the file has been successfully downloaded, you must install it onto your device.

Step 4: Next, you may open it and sign in via the “Guest” option. Upon doing so, enter the Activation Code to gain access to the Advance Server.

Having an Activation Code is required to enter this exclusive server. Without this, you won't be able to try out all of the different features. Interested readers can find a list of Activation Codes here.

