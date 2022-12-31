When will Garena release next Free Fire update (OB38 version)?

Garena regularly updates Free Fire with new features, characters, weapons, and more to keep the gameplay fresh and exciting for the community. In addition to adding new content, these updates also address various issues and gameplay bugs, enhance general performance, and balance the battle royale game to provide a fair and entertaining experience.

The next release, the OB38 update, is scheduled for January 2023, and the Advance Server for the same ended recently. The community is incredibly excited about its arrival since the update will include a slew of new additions, including a character, pet, and more.

Further details regarding the release of the OB38 update are provided in the section below.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country must not play the game on their devices. They can play the MAX version, which wasn’t banned and can still be enjoyed.

What is the release date of Free Fire OB38 update?

End date of the Clash Squad season (Image via Garena)

Over the course of the past few years, Garena has developed a consistent pattern for the distribution of Free Fire updates. Generally speaking, the developers have been releasing new versions of the game one day before or on the day when the Clash Squad Season will come to a close.

Accordingly, we can assume that the same trend will be followed for the OB38 update. Keeping that in mind, the expected release date is January 10 or 11 (the Clash Squad Season will end on January 11).

Players will not have to wait a long time, and an official announcement regarding the update’s release will likely be made through the game’s social media handles. Like always, Garena will also post sneak peeks and the What’s up Kelly talk show to give the community a glance at the details of the update.

The developers will pull down the servers for maintenance on the day of the OB38 update, and users will not be able to access the title at that time. They will only be able to resume playing and test the new features when the servers go online after the break.

Note: The dates mentioned above are based on a common trend and are not officially announced by Garena.

Upcoming features of the OB38 update

Garena will add most of the features included in the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server through the update. Listed below are details about a few of the crucial ones:

New pet: Kactus is the new pet that is expected to be added with the OB38 update of Free Fire. Within the test server, it featured a skill named Self-sufficient, which provided the players with EP points when they stayed still.

Battle Royale optimizations: The Battle Royale game mode was also significantly altered on the Advance Server. The primary attractions were new elements like the Loot Radar and the Gloo Wall creator. There was also a UI tweak in the loading page and the option to revive oneself in solo matches.

Mystery character: The mystery character in the Advance Server is likely the one that will be added in the OB38 version. It has an ability called Shape Splitter, which spawns a mannequin that travels for five seconds. Once the skill is used again, players can teleport to its location.

