WhitePro Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, monthly income, and more

Gaurav Sharma, who has made a name for himself as WhitePro Gaming, is an Indian Free Fire content creator. He regularly posts videos showing the battle royale title's gameplay and provides tips and tricks on improving aim and more.

Currently, the WhitePro Gaming YouTube channel features a subscriber count of 270 thousand, alongside a total view count of more than 15.20 million. The famous personality further has over 4.6 thousand people following him on his Instagram handle.

WhitePro Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

WhitePro Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 2465842013 and his IGN is XGaurav. The content creator is currently ranked Gold 3 in BR-Ranked Season 32 and CS-Ranked Season 17.

The stats that he maintains as of 17 March 2023 are as follows:

BR Career

WhitePro Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

WhitePro Gaming has participated in 1088 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 57, converting to a win percentage of 5.23%. He has accumulated 1996 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.94.

The YouTuber has also competed in 998 duo matches and garnered 56 victories, maintaining a win rate of 5.66%. There are 1426 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 1.51.

Looking at the squad mode, the player has made 761 appearances, winning 89 for a win ratio of 11.69%. With 1353 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.01.

BR Ranked

WhitePro Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Within the ongoing ranked season, WhitePro Gaming has played 19 squad matches and has secured two wins, leading to a win rate of 10.52%. He has 26 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.53.

Besides this, the content creator is yet to play ranked matches in the duo and solo modes.

CS Career

WhitePro Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Within Free Fire MAX's Clash Squad mode, WhitePro Gaming has engaged in 5747 games and has 2687 wins for a win rate of 46.75%. He has 19129 kills, upholding a KDA of 1.30.

Note: WhitePro Gaming’s stats were recorded at the time of writing. The numbers mentioned above are expected to change as he plays more matches in the different game modes that are present in Garena Free Fire.

Monthly income

Details about WhitePro Gaming's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

WhitePro Gaming's estimated monthly income lies between $570 and $9.1K. Meanwhile, his yearly earning ranges from $6.8K to $109.5K.

YouTube channel

WhitePro Gaming has been actively posting content based on Free Fire and has seen a massive rise recently. Around a year back, he had 4.5 thousand subscribers, gaining a considerable amount over time.

There are 116 uploads to his name, of which the highest-watched one is a guide about Control Settings, and it has received a total of 2.4 million views.

According to the Social Blade website, WhitePro Gaming has received 33 thousand subscribers in the span of the previous 30 days. He has further amassed 2.282 million views in the same time frame.

