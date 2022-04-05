Who is AS Gaming? Logo, live subscribers, Free Fire UID numbers, new videos, and more

Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, is a name a substantial chunk of the Free Fire community in India is likely to be familiar with. He creates content based on the battle royale game and has become one of the most subscribed-to figures in the country due to his efforts.

As of this writing, he has had over 2.28 billion views on his videos.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game. Also, the stats used in this article were retrieved from the MAX version, which is still available in the country.

AS Gaming's Free Fire UID number and more details

AS Gaming's Free Fire UID number is 169525329, and his guild ID number is 70392909.

He is placed in the Gold II rank in the Battle Royale mode and Bronze I rank in the Clash Squad mode.

Lifetime stats

Here are AS Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has played 8038 squad games and has 1269 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 15.78%. He has 21239 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.14.

He has made 2302 appearances in the duo mode and has 326 victories, corresponding to a win percentage of 14.16%. With 6426 kills, the internet star has a K/D ratio of 3.25.

The YouTuber has additionally played 2750 solo matches and has 357 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 12.98%. In the process, there are 10265 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 4.29.

Ranked stats

These are the ranked stats of the popular content creator (Image via Garena)

Sahil has featured in three squad games in the ongoing ranked season, killing five opponents for a K/D ratio of 1.67.

The streamer has also competed in two duo matches, in which he has nine frags at a K/D ratio of 4.50.

Logo, live subscribers, and new videos

This is AS Gaming's official logo (Image via Sportskeeda)

Readers can check out AS Gaming's logo in the image attached above.

His subscriber count stands at 16.9 million, and it continues to grow. The live count can be found on Social Blade (click here).

He periodically uploads new videos to his channel nearly every day based on various factors. Gamers can subscribe to him to be up-to-date with all his latest content.

YouTube channel

Sahil Rana started uploading content on AS Gaming a while ago, with the oldest video dating to January 2019. Around two years back, i.e., in April 2020, he had only 85 thousand subscribers, so he has gained over 16.8 million subscribers since. In the previous 30 days itself, his subscriber count has increased by 400 thousand.

AS Gaming runs several other channels on YouTube, each featuring different types of content.

Edited by Ravi Iyer