Who is Badge 99? His Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, and more

Bharat, who goes by the alias of Badge 99 in the Indian Free Fire community, is one of the most celebrated Indian content creators on YouTube. His eponymous channel stands at more than nine million subscribers strong, a testament to his popularity.

Additionally, he launched the channelsBadge99 Live (1.57 million subscribers) and Badge99 Shorts (71,900 subscribers); however, he is not active on either of them. Besides YouTube, he has amassed 511k followers on his Instagram handle.

Badge 99’s Free Fire MAX ID and all other details

Badge 99’s Free Fire MAX ID is 317768081, and he maintained the following set of numbers as of 3 January 2023:

BR Career stats

Badge 99's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has participated in 1151 solo games and has worked his way to 84 victories, acquiring a win rate of 7.29%. He has taken down 2848 opponents while recording 840 headshots, acquiring a K/D ratio of 2.67, and a headshot rate of 29.49%.

In 2010 duo matches, he chalked up 187 Booyahs, attaining a 9.30%-win rate. Badge 99 has attained 4350 eliminations while also notching 1105 headshots, culminating in a K/D ratio of 2.39, while the headshot rate equals 25.40%.

Lastly, Badge 99 also acquired 1534 victories in 8906 squad games, adding to a win rate of 17.22%. He registered 24734 frags and notched 7819 headshots, which translate to a K/D ratio of 3.36 as well as a headshot rate of 31.61%.

CS Career stats

Badge 99's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has played 2233 squad games and clinched 1364 of them, retaining a win rate of 61.08%. He garnered 11812 eliminations and scored 6349 headshots, which leads to a KDA of 2.29 with a headshot rate of 53.75%.

Note: Badge 99’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article. The numbers will change as the content creator features in more games in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

Badge 99 is part of the Hawk Eye 01 guild (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 is a member of the Hawk Eye 01 guild, whose ID is 60740304 and glory is 7283110. He is ranked Bronze 1 in the BR-Ranked Season 31 and CS-Ranked Season 16.

Monthly income

Badge 99's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates on Social Blade, Bharat is likely to make within the range of $1.7K and $27.1K per month through his YouTube channel. Similarly, the forecasts for the entire year are predicted to be within the $20.3K and $325.1K ballpark.

YouTube channel

Bharat regularly creates Free Fire-related content for the Badge 99 channel, and his fame has skyrocketed in recent years. He has posted over 550 videos, which have amassed a mammoth 1.201 billion views combined.

Besides the massive viewership, he has seen staggering growth as the channel surpassed one million subscribers by the end of 2020. This count grew by eight-fold in 2021, and it has now exceeded nine million.

As per the estimates by Social Blade, the YouTuber has gained 80k subscribers over the last 30 days and 6.772 million views during the same period.

