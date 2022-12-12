Who is Enjoy Gaming? His Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more

Manish Kumar Das, popularly known to his devoted audience as Enjoy Gaming, is quickly becoming one of India's most popular Free Fire MAX content creators. The 3.09 million subscribers he possesses on YouTube attest to his popularity on the Google-owned platform, where he publishes interesting fact-related videos.

Following the success of his first channel, Enjoy Gaming, Manish started with a second avenue, Enjoy Army, where he boasts 23.6k subscribers. On the other hand, the YouTuber enjoys 800+ followers on Instagram.

Enjoy Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Enjoy Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1971953405. The content creator maintains the following stats in the battle royale title:

BR Career

Enjoy Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Enjoy Gaming has engaged in 1310 solo games and has 87 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 6.64%. He has accumulated 2193 kills and 411 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.79 and a headshot percentage of 18.74%.

The player has also participated in 759 duo matches and has 48 victories, leading to a win percentage of 6.32%. There are 1005 frags and 169 headshots to his name for a K/D ratio of 1.41 and a headshot rate of 16.82%.

Looking at the squad mode, the content creator has made 926 appearances, and his team has secured 134 wins, converting to a win ratio of 14.47%. With 1514 eliminations and 275 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 1.91.

BR Ranked

Enjoy Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Enjoy Gaming has played one solo game within the ongoing Free Fire MAX ranked season but has failed to get a victory or even a kill.

Additionally, the YouTuber has participated in one squad match in which he was unsuccessful in getting the win. However, he had one kill, which was a headshot, resulting in a K/D ratio of 1.00 and a headshot percentage of 100%

CS Career

Enjoy Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s Clash Squad mode, Enjoy Gaming has played 7334 games and has managed to bag 3633 wins, translating to a win rate of 49.54%. At a KDA of 1.57 and a headshot percentage of 22.40%, he has 27176 kills and 6087 headshots.

Enjoy Gaming’s guild and rank

Details about Enjoy Gaming's guild in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Enjoy Gaming is the leader of the Raftaar2.0 guild, whose Guild ID is 3001127565. He is currently placed in Silver III in the Battle Royale mode, while his rank in Clash Squad is Diamond III.

Monthly income

Enjoy Gaming's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates posted on Social Blade, the Enjoy Gaming channel will likely generate monthly revenue of $1.2K and $19.8K. The forecasts for the entire year work out in the range of $14.8K and $237K.

YouTube channel

Manish Kumar launched his Enjoy Gaming YouTube channel in September 2020, making him a relative newcomer to the community compared to other prominent figures. The YouTuber has published over 700 videos, which have garnered 515 million views so far.

The channel had flattish growth until the second half of 2021, but this number surpassed 1 million by the start of 2022. Manish has now attained over 3 million subscribers in 2022.

As per Social Blade, over the last 30 days, his channel has posted 20k subscribers while gaining 4.938 million views.

Poll : 0 votes