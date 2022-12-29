Who is Lokesh Gamer? His Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, and more revealed

Lokesh Gamer is one of the most well-known personalities in the Indian Free Fire community. His success as a YouTube star can be attributed to the engaging gaming content he posts on the platform.

The content creator currently has 15.4 million subscribers and over 1.58 billion views on his primary channel. He also runs four more channels called LR7 Gaming, LR7 Tech, Super Loki, and LR7 Vlogs. Additionally, the player has 3.7 million followers on Instagram and 301k followers on Facebook.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more details

Lokesh Gamer’s ID in Free Fire is 220528068, and his IGN is “LOKESHGAMER7”. His stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Lokesh Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has featured in 1359 solo matches, winning 135 of them and maintaining a win rate of 9.93%. He has racked up 2766 frags and 818 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.26 and a headshot rate of 29.57%.

The YouTuber has also engaged in 1544 duo matches and defeated the opposition 155 times, registering a win rate of 10.03%. With 2642 eliminations and 552 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 1.90 and a headshot rate of 20.89%.

Lokesh Gamer has played 3581 squad matches and won on 766 occasions, translating to a win rate of 21.39%. He has registered 6875 kills and 1434 headshots, making his K/D ratio 2.44 and his headshot rate 20.86%.

BR Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has not played a single ranked match in Free Fire's ongoing season.

CS Career stats

Lokesh Gamer's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has played 1737 Clash Squad matches and bagged 1069 victories, recording a win rate of 61.54%. He has registered 10241 eliminations and scored 3456 headshots for a KDA of 1.77 and a headshot rate of 33.75%.

Note: Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing (on 29 December 2022). They are expected to change as he plays more matches within the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

Lokesh Gamer's guild (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer is the leader of the Lokesh Gamer guild, whose ID is 61158849. He is ranked Bronze 3 in BR-Ranked Season 31 and Bronze 1 in CS-Ranked Season 16.

Monthly income

Earnings of Lokesh Gamer (Image via Social Blade)

According to a report on Social Blade, Lokesh Gamer's primary YouTube channel makes a monthly revenue of $1.9k and $30k. The yearly earnings from the channel range from $22.5k to $359.9k.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer has been creating game-related content for quite a few years now. He has posted more than 1260 videos on his primary channel, with the most popular one having 20 million views.

The channel has grown from strength to strength in recent years. Lokesh Gamer had just over a million subscribers at the start of 2020. The subscriber count surpassed five million by the end of the year.

According to Social Blade, Lokesh Gamer has gained 100k subscribers and 7.49 million views in the last 30 days.

