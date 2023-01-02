Who is Sooneeta? Her Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, and more

Sunita Thapa Magar, commonly known in the Free Fire community as Sooneeta, is a well-known content creator who hails from Nepal. Over the past few years, the popular personality has managed to acquire an impressive number of followers by consistently publishing videos on her YouTube channel.

Looking at her current statistics, Sooneeta boasts an enormous subscriber count of 5.64, along with over 557 million views, on the red platform. Additionally, she has over 534 thousand people following her on her Instagram account.

What is Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID, rank, and guild?

Sooneeta’s ID in Free Fire is 131311296, and her ID level is 82. She leads the Team-Lava guild, whose ID is 60912671.

The popular content creator is presently ranked Heroic in Battle Royale Season 31, while her rank in Clash Squad Season 16 is Master. The stats maintained by her are listed below:

BR Career

Here are Sooneeta's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has played 980 solo games in Free Fire and has claimed 79 first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 8.06%. She has registered 1,716 eliminations and 485 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.90 and a headshot percentage of 28.26%.

Within the duo mode, the Nepali content creator has engaged in 1,958 matches and has 310 victories, resulting in a win percentage of 15.83%. She has 3,653 kills and 736 headshots to her name, along with a K/D ratio of 2.22 and a headshot rate of 20.15%.

The YouTuber has also participated in 24,747 squad games, and her team has secured wins in 5,905 of them. This is why she maintains a win ratio of 23.86%. With 64,254 kills and 15,736 headshots, she has a K/D ratio of 3.41 and a headshot percentage of 24.49% in squad mode.

BR Ranked

Here are Sooneeta's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season, Sooneeta has played one solo match and failed to win it. She has one kill and one headshot, resulting in a K/D ratio of 1.00 and a headshot rate of 100.00%.

Finally, the popular personality has made 93 appearances in the squad mode and has acquired 28 Booyahs, giving way to a win rate of 30.10%. At a K/D ratio of 6.22 and a headshot percentage of 32.67%, she has 404 kills and 132 headshots.

Note: The player’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article. They are subject to change as Sooneeta plays more matches.

Sooneeta’s monthly income

Sooneeta's monthly income from her channel (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade mentions the monthly income of Sooneeta from her channel to be between $603 and $9.6K. Meanwhile, her projected yearly income is between $7.2K and $115.8K.

YouTube channel

Sooneeta has regularly created Free Fire-based content on her YouTube channel and has established herself as one of the top content creators in the community. Her videos cover a wide range of different topics and aren't always related to FF. There are currently 1,222 uploads to her name. Out of these, the most-viewed one has 25 million views.

In the last 30 days, Sooneeta has managed to acquire a total of 2.411 million views on her channel. Nevertheless, her view count has remained unchanged over the same period.

In addition to the primary channel, Sunita Thapa Magar has another channel named “Sooneeta’s Life.” It has 3.75 thousand subscribers and over 176 thousand views.

