Why Chrono is not the most sought after Free Fire character anymore

Chrono was once the poster boy for Free Fire. The character was both feared and respected in the game. However, community members began to exploit his perks to become undefeatable in combat, given how his abilities worked.

Going up against Chrono was a death sentence in most cases. Without an effective counter, the character soon became 'broken'. After much backlash from the community, the developers nerfed the character a few times.

Despite the nerfs, nothing has changed. Players continued to use him to dominate the battlefields of Free Fire. It was only after the OB31 update that Chrono was truly nerfed and his ability changed for the better or worse, depending on different perspectives.

Since this rework, the character has fallen on hard times, and players seldom use him in combat. However, combat prowess aside, there are numerous other reasons why the character is no longer the most sought after in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

These three reasons are why Chrono is not the most sought after character in Free Fire

3) High cost in diamonds

Chrono still costs a lot in diamonds. However, when comparing his utility with price, the value of the character is relatively low. Since his entire ability was reworked, the price now seems rather unfair.

To add insult to injury, the thousands of players who bought Chrono before the nerf are now stuck with him. As it stands, numerous characters are better than him and perform better at the exact cost.

A good example would be DJ Alok, Dimitri, and K. In fact, there are even characters that cost far less than him and still offer more value. A124 is a shining example of this.

2) Limited utility in combat situations

Unless a combat scenario has been cherry-picked to suit Chrono's ability in Free Fire, the character performs poorly in most fights. With his shield lasting only 6 seconds at max and a minimum cooldown period of 120 seconds, players are better off using gloo walls.

They cost no diamonds, last until they are destroyed, can be repaired, have no cooldown time, are buffed with an overlaying shield, and even feature amazing skins. In most combat situations, gloo walls perform far better than Chrono's Shield Wall.

1) Better alternatives

Even though the character has fallen on hard times, his shield wall can still be used in certain situations. However, if that has to be compared to other abilities and skills, a few are better in Free Fire.

For instance, Robo's Wall Enforcement skill boosts gloo walls with an overhead shield. This dramatically improves the durability of the gloo wall and allows players to hide behind it for longer.

In addition to Robo, Nairi's Ice Iron ability can also boost the capability of gloo walls. It can help gloo walls recover durability free of cost over time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar