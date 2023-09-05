Why is Free Fire India launch postponed?

The highly anticipated Free Fire India launch has been postponed for a few more weeks, with Garena’s announcement arriving ahead of the previously scheduled date of September 5, 2023. The Indian gaming community was thrilled to learn about the return of Garena’s popular battle royale title following a year-long absence.

The announcement arrived on September 4, 2023, via an Instagram post, and, as of now, the new release date has not been disclosed. While the fans await the popular BR title, this article will try to understand the reason(s) behind this sudden announcement.

Free Fire India launch postponed

Garena’s recent announcement that the Free Fire India launch has been postponed shocked the entire community. Fans are now demanding the reason for this delay.

In the post regarding this announcement, Garena expressed delight over the overwhelmingly enthusiastic response they have received from the Indian community. However, as the caption describes, the developer team will need time to refine the gameplay and sort out some localizing issues. They have asked for support during this period to ensure the best BR experience. The caption read:

“…To ensure we can offer the best possible experience to all of our Free Fire India fans from the start, we will postpone the launch by a few more weeks. In addition to refining the gameplay, we are taking some time to fully complete our localization of the Free Fire India experience. We would like to thank our Free Fire India community for your support, and hope that you will bear with us while we work on bringing you the ultimate battle royale experience.”

As mentioned earlier, there is no news regarding the game's release date. However, while you wait, check out how you can pre-register for the game at this link so that it will be downloaded on your device upon launch.

Garena announced the brand ambassador for the game ahead of Free Fire India launch

Garena, in their press conference for the title's return to India, announced MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador. Considering the former Indian Cricket Team captain's renowned love for mobile gaming, it wasn't any more shocking than his being a playable character in the game.

Garena has also collaborated with many legendary athletes from the country in their trailer launch.

Garena is a global online game development and publishing company from Singapore that announced the Free Fire India launch in late August. This will be an India-exclusive application of the global version of the game. Learn more about the changes made to the game ahead of the Free Fire India launch.

