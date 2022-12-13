Why Free Fire players should avoid downloading Sigma Battle Royale

One of the reasons behind the success of Free Fire was its compatibility with low-end smartphones. Players with even 2 GB RAM Android devices were able to experience an interesting battle royale experience with the Garena-backed shooter. Thus, Sigma also tried to use the same template as FF and FF MAX.

A few weeks back, Sigma got the attention of many Free Fire fans globally after being released in the Play Store. The in-game features of Sigma Battle Royale replicated the Garena-backed shooter, which was the reason behind the former's sudden fame, while ironically, it also got removed from the Play Store for the same.

Still, the download links for Studio Arm Private Limited's Sigma are available via multiple websites. However, one must avoid using any such link to install the APK file for Sigma Battle Royale.

Reasons why Free Fire fans should not install the Sigma APK file

This article can list out not one but three solid reasons why one should avoid downloading Sigma Battle Royale. Here are the primary reasons to steer clear of the Sigma APK file download links:

1) Sigma doesn't have Google Play authentication

Unlike Free Fire, Sigma does not have Google Play authentication (Image via Garena)

Initially, when Sigma became available on the Google Play Store, it registered more than 500K installs within 48 hours. However, after it became available via early access, many noticed its similarities with the Garena-backed game, which also earned it the unofficial title of Free Fire Lite.

However, identical in-game features also came to the notice of Google, and as a consequence, Sigma was removed from the Play Store after 48 hours. Multiple sources reported violations of Google's Developer Program Policy reason behind the removal from the Play Store.

Thus, as of this writing, Sigma doesn't have a Google Play Authentication, which is a significant reason to avoid any APK download link.

2) Sigma APK files from unauthorized sources are a risk to data security

Download links for Sigma's APK files are listed on multiple websites (Image via Google)

After the game got removed from the Play Store, many sites started showing APK download links. However, as every source is unofficial and, to a point, unreliable, one must avoid using it.

Downloading any file from any unauthorized source will likely also bring malware and bloatware to the device. Thus, installing Sigma APK files from any dubious website may risk users' data security.

Instead of going for Sigma Battle Royale, readers can explore the Play Store to find similar games like Free Fire, ScarFall - The Royal Combat, Hero Hunters, and more.

3) Sigma servers are down at the moment

Game servers are down (Image via Studio Arm Private Limited)

Even if players somehow download Sigma Battle Royale, they will not be able to access the game and will come across the following message pop-up:

"The server is closed. Thank you for being a part of this test and we look forward to seeing you again in the near future."

The game is currently unavailable, and there is no information regarding its return. Thus, one should refrain from installing Sigma Battle Royale.

