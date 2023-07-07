Why007 FF’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Several content creators like Why007 FF have established themselves in the Free Fire community and amassed a massive audience on multiple platforms with their accurate and engaging gameplay videos. Why007 FF primarily posts content on his eponymous YouTube channel, which currently has over 384k subscribers.

Apart from the following on his YouTube channel, the content creator has just over 2.25k followers on his Instagram handle. Here are all his details, including his ID, stats, and more.

What is Why007 FF’s Free Fire ID?

Why007 FF’s Free Fire ID is 703478048. He is a member of a guild named BAD WOLF, whose guild ID is 3009847991. The content creator is ranked in Gold 3 in BR-Ranked Season 34 while still being placed in Diamond 2 in the CS-Ranked Season 19.

His current Free Fire stats are outlined below:

BR Career stats

Why007 FF's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

During this time in the battle royale title, Why007 FF has played 1471 solo games and defeated his opposition on 106 occasions, culminating in a win rate of 7.20%. With 2237 frags to his name, the internet star retains a K/D ratio 1.64.

He has also won 161 out of 1403 duo encounters, earning him a win rate of 11.47%. The YouTuber has eliminated 2195 opponents and has a K/D ratio of 1.77.

Why007 has made it into 3982 squad matches and bettered his opponents 667 times, averaging a win rate of 16.75%. He has scored 9237 eliminations, with a K/D ratio of 2.79.

BR Ranked stats

Why007 FF BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has not played a single solo, duo, or squad match in the ongoing BR-Ranked Season 34.

CS Career stats

Why007 FF's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian YouTuber has featured in 3697 squad games, and his team has prevailed 1797 times, which boils down to a win rate of 48.61%. He has 13440 eliminations, along with a KDA of 1.45.

Note: Why007 FF’s stats were recorded using Free Fire MAX when writing the article. The stats will change as he features in more games.

Monthly income

Why007 FF's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Why007 FF's YouTube channel generates a monthly revenue between $39 and $620. Similarly, the yearly numbers forecast is around $465 to $7.4K.

YouTube channel

Why007 FF is not a new name in the game’s community, and he has consistently created gameplay-related content for over two years now. The content creator has just over 230 videos on his channel that have received a total of 56 million views.

As per Social Blade, Why007 FF lost 1k subscribers during the last 30 days. However, his videos received an additional 154.889k views during the same time frame.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India, and players from the country are advised not to download or play the battle royale title.

