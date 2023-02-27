WL Jacky’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more

Content creation around Free Fire and its MAX version has become a potential career option for many players worldwide. One of the fastest-growing Indian creators to emerge recently is WL Jacky, and he is known for his incredible gameplay across various game modes.

WL Jacky recently accomplished a mark of 200 thousand subscribers on his YouTube channel and showed no signs of stopping. The internet star has also accumulated over 6000 followers on his Instagram handle, indicating his popularity.

WL Jacky’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

WL Jacky’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1208298451, and his ID level in the game is 71. He is ranked Master in BR-Ranked Season 32 and Grandmaster in CS-Ranked Season 17.

The content creator is the leader of the “Warloop★Army” guild, whose ID number is 66985277. Listed below are the stats that he maintains in the game:

BR Career

These are WL Jacky's BR Career stats in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

WL Jacky has played 574 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has bettered his foes in 81 of them, giving way to a win percentage of 14.11%. He has garnered 1299 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.63.

Speaking about the duo mode, the player has 714 appearances and has remained unbeaten in 132, retaining a win rate of 18.48%. With 1923 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.30.

WL Jacky has also competed in 2226 squad matches and has registered 855 Booyahs, coming down to a win ratio of 38.40%. There are 6119 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 4.46.

BR Ranked

These are WL Jacky's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Inside the ongoing ranked season of Free Fire MAX, WL Jacky has played two solo games; unfortunately, he has failed to win. He has one kill, maintaining a K/D ratio of 0.50.

The YouTuber has made four participations in the duo matches but has zero wins. He has notched up 13 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Lastly, WL Jacky has appeared in 217 squad games, and his team has secured wins in 113, converting to a win percentage of 52.07%. He has killed 925 enemies in the game mode for a K/D ratio of 8.89.

Note: WL Jacky’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing this article (27 February 2023). These are expected to change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

WL Jacky’s monthly income

Here are details about WL Jacky's monthly income through his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

WL Jacky’s estimated monthly income through his YouTube channel lies between $263 and $4.2K. On the other hand, the content creator’s projected yearly income ranges from $3.2K to $50.6K.

YouTube channel

WL Jacky has been actively creating videos related to Garena Free Fire and has made a name for himself. As of this writing, he boasts a subscriber count of 201 thousand, alongside a cumulative view count surpassing the mark of 41 million.

There are currently 313 uploads to his name, of which the most-watched one has accumulated over 1.2 million views.

According to Social Blade, WL Jacky has racked up four thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count has also expanded by more than 1.053 million in the same period.

