Wukong vs Chrono vs Xayne: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Ranking up in Free Fire is a critical task. Players strive to reach higher ranks to prove their mettle. However, this will not be achievable without skill and the right character.

While many are well suited for the task, Wukong, Chrono and Xayne are among the most popular characters. Each brings a unique ability to the battlefield. However, only one of them is the best. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Note: The character abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Detailed comparison of Wukong, Chrono, and Xayne in Free Fire

1) Abilities of Wukong, Chrono, and Xayne

Wukong's abilities

Wukong's Camouflage allows users to turn into a bush when activated, reducing the movement speed by 20%. It lasts for 15 seconds. Once used, the ability has a cooldown period of 200 seconds. Eliminating an enemy resets the cooldown time immediately.

Chrono's abilities

When activated, Chrono's Time Turner allows users to deploy an impenetrable force field, which has 800 HP and lasts six seconds. When within the force field, gamers cannot fire. Once used, the ability has a cooldown time of 120 seconds.

Xayne's abilities

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter grants users 80 temporary HP and 100% bonus damage against gloo walls and shields. The bonus HP slowly decays and resets. Once used, the ability remains active for ten seconds and has a cooldown of 100 seconds.

2) Wukong, Chrono, and Xayne in combat

Wukong in combat

Wukong is a mischief-maker in Free Fire. His combat role is to confuse enemies and use outlandish tactics to win. The ability to turn into a bush helps trick opponents or hide.

Chrono in combat

Chrono is a defender in Free Fire. His role in combat is to protect teammates from incoming fire. With the help of the force field, users can set up choke points during gunfights.

Xayne in combat

Xayne is an aggressive pusher in Free Fire. Her combat role is to break down the enemy's defenses. With the help of the ability, players can destroy gloo walls and shields in record time.

Verdict

Deciding on a winner among these three Free Fire characters is difficult. Each has a unique ability that serves a different role in combat. However, if the rank push is centered around aggressive gameplay and self-sustainability, Xayne is the clear winner.

Her ability allows her to absorb more damage in combat, which is crucial when fighting 1v1. Additionally, being able to rapidly destroy gloo walls and shields ensures that opponents do not get a chance to hide or take cover.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

